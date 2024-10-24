Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has revealed that factionalism, which is threatening to fracture the party, was the dominant topic during the central committee meeting held on Wednesday, just ahead of the annual people's conference officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa today.

Insider reports indicate that Mnangagwa has been making efforts to quell the infighting that has escalated in response to a controversial push to amend the Constitution to extend his term of office. Although Mnangagwa's constitutionally mandated two terms end in 2028, there is growing momentum among his loyalists advocating for an extension of his tenure. The President has consistently proclaimed his commitment to constitutionalism, asserting that he will step down at the end of his current term.

Mutsvangwa, who has previously dodged questions about the factionalism within the party, openly addressed the issue during a press conference following the central committee meeting. "There was a lot of debate, people aired a lot of views about this and there was a lot of banter," he noted. "There was a candid discussion about all these issues; people were pointing out some names... but we are a democratic party. People let off steam and found each other out at the end of the day."

Despite his openness, Mutsvangwa refrained from naming individuals accused of stoking factionalism, labeling it an internal matter. "Zanu-PF is a structured party with a very strong cadetship which has known each other through thick and thin for the past 40 to 50 years, so we know each other in Zanu-PF," he said.

During the central committee meeting, Mnangagwa acknowledged the severe infighting within the ruling party, warning that "trouble-causers" would face significant repercussions.

Zanu-PF's Secretary for Science and Technology, Ziyambi Ziyambi, expressed confidence in party unity, stating, "You will see all of us there, chatting jovially. But when you see us together, they insinuate that we were fighting." He emphasized the importance of the right to speak while urging members to avoid causing unnecessary alarm.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere also called for harmony among party members, emphasizing that the government's focus is on improving the lives of the people and supporting Mnangagwa as he leads the nation towards becoming an upper-middle-income society.

Reports suggest that the party remains divided into two main factions: one aligned with Mnangagwa and the other supporting his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is viewed as a potential successor.

ZANU-PF is set to hold its elective congress in 2027, ahead of the national elections scheduled for 2028, adding further significance to the current internal dynamics as the party navigates its leadership future amidst ongoing challenges.

Source - newsday
More on: #Summit, #Zanu-PF, #ED2030

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

35 mins ago | 34 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

35 mins ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

36 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

37 mins ago | 22 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

38 mins ago | 30 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

39 mins ago | 35 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

40 mins ago | 27 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 27 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

42 mins ago | 16 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

43 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

44 mins ago | 21 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

47 mins ago | 34 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

49 mins ago | 12 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

14 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

16 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

17 hrs ago | 1420 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

17 hrs ago | 851 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

17 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

18 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

20 hrs ago | 636 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

20 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

20 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

21 hrs ago | 453 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

23 hrs ago | 1021 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 865 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1943 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 2167 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 3267 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 1426 Views

'ZiG must go'

24 Oct 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1845 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

24 Oct 2024 at 08:02hrs | 652 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

24 Oct 2024 at 08:01hrs | 245 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

24 Oct 2024 at 08:01hrs | 176 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

24 Oct 2024 at 08:00hrs | 622 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

24 Oct 2024 at 08:00hrs | 372 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

24 Oct 2024 at 07:59hrs | 119 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 285 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 420 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 183 Views