Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has revealed that factionalism, which is threatening to fracture the party, was the dominant topic during the central committee meeting held on Wednesday, just ahead of the annual people's conference officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa today.Insider reports indicate that Mnangagwa has been making efforts to quell the infighting that has escalated in response to a controversial push to amend the Constitution to extend his term of office. Although Mnangagwa's constitutionally mandated two terms end in 2028, there is growing momentum among his loyalists advocating for an extension of his tenure. The President has consistently proclaimed his commitment to constitutionalism, asserting that he will step down at the end of his current term.Mutsvangwa, who has previously dodged questions about the factionalism within the party, openly addressed the issue during a press conference following the central committee meeting. "There was a lot of debate, people aired a lot of views about this and there was a lot of banter," he noted. "There was a candid discussion about all these issues; people were pointing out some names... but we are a democratic party. People let off steam and found each other out at the end of the day."Despite his openness, Mutsvangwa refrained from naming individuals accused of stoking factionalism, labeling it an internal matter. "Zanu-PF is a structured party with a very strong cadetship which has known each other through thick and thin for the past 40 to 50 years, so we know each other in Zanu-PF," he said.During the central committee meeting, Mnangagwa acknowledged the severe infighting within the ruling party, warning that "trouble-causers" would face significant repercussions.Zanu-PF's Secretary for Science and Technology, Ziyambi Ziyambi, expressed confidence in party unity, stating, "You will see all of us there, chatting jovially. But when you see us together, they insinuate that we were fighting." He emphasized the importance of the right to speak while urging members to avoid causing unnecessary alarm.Information Minister Jenfan Muswere also called for harmony among party members, emphasizing that the government's focus is on improving the lives of the people and supporting Mnangagwa as he leads the nation towards becoming an upper-middle-income society.Reports suggest that the party remains divided into two main factions: one aligned with Mnangagwa and the other supporting his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is viewed as a potential successor.ZANU-PF is set to hold its elective congress in 2027, ahead of the national elections scheduled for 2028, adding further significance to the current internal dynamics as the party navigates its leadership future amidst ongoing challenges.