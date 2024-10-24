Latest News Editor's Choice


Rohnan Nicholson makes history with podium finish at Tour of Angola

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe's Rohnan Nicholson has made waves in the cycling world by securing a podium finish in Stage 1 of the prestigious Tour of Angola. His impressive performance not only showcased his skills but also marked a significant milestone as he became the first male road cycling medalist to represent Zimbabwe in recent history.

Nicholson's determination and tenacity were evident as he battled through the competitive field, demonstrating his prowess on the road. The Tour of Angola, known for its challenging terrain and elite participants, provided the perfect stage for Nicholson to shine.

The route of the 3rd edition of the 'Alberto Silva Pepino' Cycle Tour of Angola began in Namibe, with passes through the provinces of Huíla, Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Luanda, Zaire, ending in Bengo.

According to Angop, the 11 days of the race will have eleven stages, and the calendar is scheduled to rest on October 30th.

Twelve national teams are registered in the competition. While in international terms, according to Osvaldo Jacinto, vice-president of the Angolan Cycling Federation (FACI), more than eight African teams will participate in the race, which pays homage to Alberto Silva 'Pepino', a "great icon" of cycling in the country that has already died.

In statements this Thursday, as part of the presentation of the equipment that will be used in the competition and the prizes, cited by Angop, vice-president of FACI said that, although there are some confirmations, some international teams are having internal problems. Cape Verde is one of these examples, and the federation is in negotiations with the Cape Verdean counterpart to include its team in the competition, along with South Africa, Nigeria, Democratic Congo, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia.

From Friday onwards, foreign teams begin to arrive in the country, with arrivals lasting until Sunday. According to the official, the first delegation to arrive in Luanda will be from São Tomé and Príncipe.

In terms of organization and logistics, he said that what is necessary is guaranteed, but there are still concerns regarding accommodation, due to the fact that some provinces are not at their best when it comes to hotels, writes Angop.

The presentation of the test, which runs until November 3rd, was led by the president of FACI, Cremilda Rangel. Also participating in the ceremony were A'gueda Gomes, National Sports Director, Leona Capindissa, president of the federation's General Assembly, among others.


Source - byo24news

