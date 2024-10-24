Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US Ambassador agrees that Zimbabwe was under sanctions

by Ambassador Pamela M. Tremont
2 hrs ago | Views
In a recently published op-ed, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela M. Tremont, provided clarity on the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, emphasizing the limited scope and specific targets of these measures. Tremont’s article aims to address the ongoing debate regarding the impact of sanctions on the country’s economic situation.

The ambassador acknowledged that Zimbabwe has faced sanctions, but she highlighted that the country was removed from the broader sanctions program with the introduction of the Global Magnitsky Act (GloMag), which specifically targets individuals and entities involved in corruption and human rights violations.

According to Tremont, the GloMag sanctions program currently affects only 11 individuals and three companies, contradicting the Zimbabwean government's assertion that sanctions are the primary cause of the nation’s economic difficulties.


Below is her op-ed


What U.S. Sanctions Really Do and Don't Do


By Ambassador Pamela M. Tremont:(U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe) 25 October 2025

In March this year, the United States reaffirmed its partnership with the people of Zimbabwe by ending the Zimbabwe Sanctions Program while remaining committed to addressing human rights abuses and corruption in Zimbabwe through the Global Magnitsky (GloMag) sanctions program.

These updated U.S. sanctions on a handful of Zimbabweans have been a topic of intense debate, often clouded by misinformation.

The Zimbabwean government has portrayed these sanctions as the root cause of the nation's economic woes, but nothing could be further from the truth. The current individuals sanctioned under GloMag were designated for their specific corrupt acts or involvement in serious human rights abuses.

The sanctions do not target the people, economy, or country of Zimbabwe.

The Government of Zimbabwe can engage in international trade, conduct standard banking transactions, and provide humanitarian assistance for its people.

Instead, GloMag sanctions affect only 11 individuals and 3 companies in Zimbabwe, preventing them from using the U.S. financial and banking systems for their personal affairs and travelling to the United States.

Some Zimbabwean officials have said sanctions on these 11 individuals impinge on Zimbabwe's sovereignty – not true. It is a matter of U.S. sovereignty to protect and regulate our financial system and decide who can enter our country, just as Zimbabwe regulates its own banks and borders. U.S. sanctions are not a blanket embargo on the country and never have been.

In fact, U.S.-Zimbabwe bilateral trade increased last year by 20 percent.

Rather, there is credible evidence that those sanctioned are responsible for or otherwise involved in serious human rights abuses and/or corruption.

Sanctions ensure that people and companies in the US. do not provide support to those sanctioned actors who engage in human rights abuse and corruption.

The notion that U.S. sanctions are the cause of Zimbabwe's difficulties does not align with reality.

This false narrative diverts attention from the real issues plaguing Zimbabwe.

According to reports by Zimbabwe's own Prosecutor General, Zimbabwe loses $1.8 billion to corruption annually.

Hyperinflation, high unemployment and underemployment, and widespread poverty are the consequences of domestic policies and unaddressed criminal activity, not a limited number of targeted sanctions.

Our targeted sanctions do not hinder Zimbabwe from accessing international financial assistance.

The country's exclusion from some financing opportunities is due to its failure to repay debts – arrears dating back to the late 1990's.

Economic and governance reforms by Zimbabwe's leadership would better position Zimbabwe to benefit fully from international financing.

Falsely labeling Zimbabwe as "a country under sanctions" only perpetuates a fallacious narrative that dissuades potential investors.

Our recent sanctions transition in March – a move made in good faith to effect a positive change with Zimbabwe – presents an opportunity for the Government of Zimbabwe to implement crucial reforms and cease misbranding the country as a sanctioned country to the detriment of its own people.

By improving its record on human rights, good governance, and anti-corruption, Zimbabwe's leaders can pave the way for more international investment and a more prosperous and just society.

The United States has made it clear that it is willing to support Zimbabwe's development and help it improve its investment climate, as the government demonstrates a commitment to meaningful change.

Since the sanctions transition in March, the U.S. government has encouraged American financial institutions to consider engaging with the Zimbabwean private, but they remain concerned about the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe

The United States wants to see Zimbabwe live up to the values it has enshrined in its constitution.

We have repeatedly expressed our willingness to work with Zimbabwe on this journey, but the first step must be taken by Zimbabwe's leaders. By dispelling the myths surrounding these sanctions, we can focus on the real issues and work together to create a brighter future for all Zimbabweans

Source - online
More on: #Sanctions, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

28 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

28 mins ago | 5 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

40 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

51 mins ago | 51 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chief Marupi's death leaves family searching for answers

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Rohnan Nicholson makes history with podium finish at Tour of Angola

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

19 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

22 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

23 hrs ago | 2217 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

23 hrs ago | 1063 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

23 hrs ago | 3850 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

24 Oct 2024 at 14:59hrs | 127 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 686 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1345 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

24 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1142 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

24 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 583 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

24 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 123 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

24 Oct 2024 at 11:24hrs | 435 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

24 Oct 2024 at 10:02hrs | 1072 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 917 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 2235 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 2565 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 3380 Views