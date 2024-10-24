Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo for the official opening of the ruling Zanu PF's annual conference, where he is set to deliver a keynote address to approximately 4,000 delegates gathered at Hall Four of the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds.The conference, which commenced with a Politburo meeting in Harare on Tuesday, followed by a Central Committee gathering on Wednesday, is running under the theme "Industrialise and Modernise Towards Attainment of Vision 2030." However, the event is overshadowed by a contentious issue - the potential extension of Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutional limit of two terms, which ends in 2028, to 2030.This push for a term extension has intensified divisions within the party, as factionalism and succession battles come to the forefront. While Mnangagwa publicly asserts that he does not seek to cling to power and positions himself as a constitutionalist, his political allies and supporters are aggressively advocating for his continued leadership until 2030. In contrast, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his military-backed faction are staunchly opposed to this move, escalating political tensions and brinkmanship reminiscent of the confrontations between Mnangagwa and former President Robert Mugabe prior to the November 2017 military coup.As the conference unfolds, the implications of this internal strife are palpable, with many observers keenly watching how it will affect the party's unity and direction. The arrival and verification of delegates took place yesterday, and the conference is expected to conclude tomorrow amid these ongoing tensions.