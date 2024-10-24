Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has ramped up operations against illegal land allocations nationwide, targeting land barons responsible for the spread of unlawful settlements on communal, local authority, and state lands, especially around major towns, cities, and growth points.

ZRP investigations have revealed that land barons are using falsified documents to lure unsuspecting home seekers into illegal land deals, resulting in unauthorized constructions on state-owned, wet, and grazing lands. These actions violate several national laws, including the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act, Chapter 20:28; Land Commission Act, Chapter 20:29; Rural District Councils Act, Chapter 29:13; and the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 29:12.

To date, 184 arrests have been made in connection with illegal land allocations. ZRP urges the public to report any illegal land deals and activities by land barons to ensure the law is upheld. Members of the public with relevant information can contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, send a WhatsApp message to 012 800 197, or report at the nearest police station.

Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that intensified operations will continue to curb these violations, protect state and communal lands, and safeguard the interests of lawful homeseekers.

Source - byo24news

