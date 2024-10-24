Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The South African fiber internet market, once praised for its Open Access model, is now seeing a rise in monopolistic practices by Fibre Network Operators (FNOs) that control neighbourhoods, estates, and business parks. In 80% of cases, FNOs act as the sole provider in a given area, limiting consumer choice and raising concerns about anti-competitive behavior.

A recent study by the Internet Service Providers' Association (ISPA) highlighted that consumers often have no choice of FNO, with many estates locked into exclusive contracts with a single provider. Originally dynamic and highly competitive, the FNO market is increasingly closed to competition. This shift has been attributed to high entry costs and reluctance among operators to invest in areas where another FNO has established infrastructure. These barriers have left consumers facing stagnant service standards and outdated speeds - South Africa's networks are capped at 1Gbps while countries like the UK now offer 2Gbps speeds.

The ISPA also reports that service standards have dropped, citing obstacles faced by ISPs trying to switch customers between networks. Some FNOs charge exorbitant fees for ISP access, while others impose fees simply to change the name associated with a line, leaving customers in complex estates with little leverage if quality falls short.

To address these challenges, the ISPA has called on Communications Minister Solly Malatsi to amend laws allowing for more competitive practices and service choices. Legislation outlined in the 2016 National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper offers a framework to protect consumers' rights to choose their ISP, though enforcement remains limited. The ISPA's new initiatives, including its Fibre Network Operator Perception Survey, aim to establish standards and promote a healthier, more competitive fiber industry.

Ultimately, consumers can submit complaints to the Competition Commission, but as legal recourse remains financially prohibitive, sustained advocacy from consumer groups may be necessary to achieve meaningful reform.

Source - online

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

29 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

47 mins ago | 44 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

47 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

1 hr ago | 63 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

US Ambassador agrees that Zimbabwe was under sanctions

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chief Marupi's death leaves family searching for answers

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Rohnan Nicholson makes history with podium finish at Tour of Angola

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

7 hrs ago | 86 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

20 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

22 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

23 hrs ago | 2234 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

23 hrs ago | 1071 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

23 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

24 Oct 2024 at 14:59hrs | 128 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 691 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1349 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

24 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1144 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

24 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 590 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

24 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 123 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

24 Oct 2024 at 11:24hrs | 435 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

24 Oct 2024 at 10:02hrs | 1073 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 921 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 2251 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 2579 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 3385 Views