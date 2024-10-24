Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government officials have been accused of seizing land in the Kanondo area of Matabeleland North, designated for relocating villagers from Lubimbi to make way for the Gwayi-Tshangani Dam catchment area. Fanuel Cumanzala, Binga South legislator with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), raised these allegations, suggesting that influential figures may be eyeing the fertile land in Kanondo for personal gain, overshadowing the needs of the displaced villagers.Speaking to Southern Eye, Cumanzala stated, "Nothing tangible has been done. They have just identified the area where they are likely to relocate because there are government officials who want to benefit from that area. Maybe only a few villagers might benefit." He added that the relocation budget has yet to be addressed in parliamentary discussions, which are anticipated to take place next week.The government announced plans last month to relocate villagers from Lubimbi in the Gwayi-Tshangani catchment to Kanondo. This location holds historical significance, as it was previously home to Lubimbi villagers before colonial-era displacements. Local Government and Public Works ministry spokesperson Gabriel Masvora confirmed that Kanondo was chosen due to its cultural and historical value for the affected community.However, implementation has been slow, and concerns about funding have emerged. Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo stated that while the land has been identified, key infrastructure such as boreholes, housing, and schools are yet to be established. According to Moyo, a budget request for these developments has been sent to the Treasury, with funds initially expected by the first quarter of the year.Although Moyo assured that initial construction had begun, he emphasized that the relocation would only proceed once necessary infrastructure in Binga district's Lusulu area is complete, enabling Lubimbi villagers to transition smoothly into their new homes.