Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Persistence Gwanyanya, a member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) Monetary Policy Committee, has underscored the urgent need for alternatives to the US dollar as a store of value, highlighting challenges Zimbabwe faces as demand for the dollar grows. The comments follow a faltering start for the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, introduced in April as a potential hedge against dollar dependence, yet struggling to gain traction in formal markets.

The call for alternatives comes amid debates within the business community, where executives have urged the government to scrap the local currency, claiming it fosters arbitrage opportunities due to discrepancies between official and parallel exchange rates. In an interview with NewsDay Business, Gwanyanya noted the currency's issues, including delayed payments to government contractors, which contribute to the market's instability.

"The concern that is coming from the market is that payments in ZiG often result in market volatility," Gwanyanya said. "Recipients are looking for ways to preserve their ZiG payments' value, and right now, the US dollar is seen as the stable option for value preservation."

To improve ZiG's acceptance, Gwanyanya anticipates that the 2025 National Budget will introduce measures requiring more taxes to be paid in ZiG, reducing pressure on US dollar demand. "We see the need to expand the use of ZiG, especially within government transactions, where taxes, duties, and fees should be more exclusively payable in ZiG," he said, adding that local authorities and private sector stakeholders could also play a role in creating demand.

RBZ Deputy Governor Innocent Matshe added confidence to the conversation, stating that Zimbabwe would avoid another sharp currency depreciation this year, like the 43% drop experienced on September 27, as the newly formed Liquidity Management Committee works to stabilize the market.

"With the monitoring systems we have put in place, we don't anticipate further depreciation even with upcoming liquidity injections like civil servant bonuses," Matshe assured. "The inflation rate is also expected to start trending down on a month-to-month basis in the coming weeks."

As the country grapples with maintaining stable currency value, government and monetary officials will be closely watched on their measures to encourage ZiG's usage and maintain economic stability amid increasing dollar demand.


Source - newsday
More on: #Brics, #USD, #RBZ

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

33 mins ago | 34 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

52 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

52 mins ago | 19 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

US Ambassador agrees that Zimbabwe was under sanctions

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chief Marupi's death leaves family searching for answers

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Rohnan Nicholson makes history with podium finish at Tour of Angola

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

7 hrs ago | 300 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

7 hrs ago | 86 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

20 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

22 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

23 hrs ago | 2241 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

23 hrs ago | 1072 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

23 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

24 Oct 2024 at 14:59hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 692 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1350 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

24 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1146 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

24 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 591 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

24 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 123 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

24 Oct 2024 at 11:24hrs | 435 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

24 Oct 2024 at 10:02hrs | 1073 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 923 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 2253 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 2579 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 3385 Views