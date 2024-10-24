Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare players snub their Chairman

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos players are intensifying their protests over unpaid bonuses and sign-on fees ahead of Sunday's Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash against Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium, which they see as their last chance to press for financial redress from the club's leadership. With the team out of contention for the league championship, players believe the upcoming semi-final is their strongest leverage to demand outstanding payments.

On Thursday, players refused to train for the second consecutive day and turned away club chairman Moses Maunganidze when he visited their training ground. The players' industrial action, which began on Wednesday, has raised concerns over whether Dynamos will be prepared - or willing - to fulfill the Sunday fixture.

Maunganidze expressed hope that the impasse could be resolved before the semi-final, stating that payments were being processed. "It's unfortunate the players have downed tools at a time we thought everything was in order, given we agreed to settle their bonuses for the second half of the season in one go," Maunganidze said. He assured fans that the club had secured funds to pay the players and expected the dues to be cleared by today.

Despite efforts to reassure players, Maunganidze noted that last season's payment structure - in which bonuses were also settled in lump sums - had worked smoothly, even for players whose contracts ended mid-season. He urged calm among the squad, adding that payments were imminent. "These things happen, and we're addressing them from our end," he added.

Dynamos' ongoing standoff has cost the team two critical training days ahead of the semi-final, raising fears that their preparations might be compromised.

Source - hmetro

