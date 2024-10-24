Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rising gospel artist Baba Harare will share the stage today with established gospel sensation Mathias Mhere at the official opening of Eat n Lick's new branch in Machipisa, Highfield. This performance offers Baba Harare a unique chance to learn from Mhere, whose inspiring transformation into a leading gospel figure in Zimbabwe makes him an ideal mentor.Mhere revealed that he's prepared to share his knowledge with the up-and-coming artist. "We can't wait to give our fans, and Eat n Lick food lovers, enough to satisfy both body and soul," Mhere told H-Metro. "The scriptures are now in the bag, and so are our instruments."During a press briefing yesterday, Tsitsi Musabayana, Eat n Lick's managing director, highlighted the community-centered approach of the new branch, which has hired residents from the Highfield area. "This is our 21st branch, and it's the first located close to family homes," Musabayana explained. "We've employed people from around Machipisa as part of our mission to create jobs, empower locals, and support farmers. The branch also features a bakery, adding variety to meet our clients' needs."Eat n Lick's latest branch opening marks another step in the company's expansion, and today's event promises both music and community spirit to celebrate.