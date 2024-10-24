Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
China on Tuesday represented 28 Global South countries and delivered a joint statement at the United Nations opposing unilateral coercive measures and urging countries imposing them to "immediately and completely cease such practice."

"Developing countries and their populations continue to fall victim to unilateral coercive measures, which violate the principle of sovereign equality and cooperation, intervene in other countries' internal affairs, and disregard the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, multilateralism and the basic norms of international relations," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, told the Third Committee of the General Assembly at its 79th session.

Fu delivered the joint statement on behalf of a cross-regional group of 28 member states, including the State of Palestine, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Cuba, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka and others.

"Despite the global call to urgently lift unilateral coercive measures, the imposition of these illegal measures continues to cause devastating, sometimes even life-threatening consequences, to targeted countries and their peoples," Fu said.

Unilateral coercive measures, coupled with secondary sanctions and over-compliance, "exacerbate existing humanitarian and economic challenges, gravely affect the stability of the global production and supply chains, as well as food, energy and financial security, and seriously undermine the world economic order and the efforts of the countries concerned to achieve sustainable development goals," he added.

In September, Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures, submitted her report to the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In her report, Douhan said that unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries on China violate international law, negatively affecting the human rights of the Chinese people and causing spillover effects.

The report also says unilateral coercive measures have led to a serious shortage of medicines, vaccines and medical equipment in the countries targeted, and that it has led to a rise in mortality rates, leaving those in vulnerable situations such as women, children, the elderly and the disabled in a particularly difficult situation.

"We recognize the work done by the special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights for the United Nations Human Rights Council and take note of the reports, country visits and statements delivered by the special rapporteur," Fu said.

"We are also concerned that unilateral coercive measures and over-compliance have limited the ability of affected countries to access and acquire foreign investment and technologies, and hindered international cooperation in culture, arts, sports, travel, people-to-people exchanges and transport, including civil aviation," said Fu.

In recent years, the United States has implemented a range of unilateral measures against China, including restrictions on semiconductor exports, limitations on key technologies and sanctions on certain Chinese companies.

On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies that it accused of "directly assisting" Russia in developing long-range attack drones used in the Ukraine war.

China's Foreign Ministry said it firmly opposes the US imposing illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies and does not accept "groundless" accusations and pressure from the US.

Globally, the US has imposed broad economic and financial sanctions on countries such as Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela, limiting their trade, energy exports and banking operations.

Source - chinadaily
More on: #China, #Sanctions,

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

12 mins ago | 19 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

US Ambassador agrees that Zimbabwe was under sanctions

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chief Marupi's death leaves family searching for answers

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Rohnan Nicholson makes history with podium finish at Tour of Angola

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

22 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

24 Oct 2024 at 17:34hrs | 1137 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

24 Oct 2024 at 16:27hrs | 2418 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

24 Oct 2024 at 16:24hrs | 1128 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

24 Oct 2024 at 16:21hrs | 4699 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

24 Oct 2024 at 14:59hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 706 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1382 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

24 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

24 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 639 Views