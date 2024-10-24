Another big project for Bambazonke

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) has announced plans to establish special economic zones (SEZs) around major airports in the country, beginning with the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare. This initiative is expected to boost Zimbabwe's economic growth, attract foreign investment, and strengthen the nation's role as a regional trade hub.ACZ has already submitted the project proposal for approval, with groundwork slated to begin next year. "We want to create a free zone where the airport and surrounding areas become attractive for investment. Our intention is to promote the development of logistics parks to facilitate the movement of goods in and out of the country," said ACZ CEO, Tawanda Gusha. "We want to promote the development of cargo and encourage the use of air cargo."Plans for the SEZ include cargo villages and an "aero-city" that will host hotels, shopping malls, and theme parks. Gusha explained that these facilities are expected to contribute to national economic growth, aligning with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030.The SEZ will provide businesses with benefits such as tax incentives, simplified customs procedures, and access to advanced infrastructure. ACZ is also working closely with airlines to secure additional cargo planes for handling increased goods movement. "We have started engaging airlines to bring in more freighters that will support the SEZ’s operations, ensuring smooth inbound and outbound cargo flow," Gusha added.The project is expected to generate employment, stimulate trade, and have a positive impact on Zimbabwe's economy as well as the broader regional economy.