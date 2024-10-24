China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

China urges the very few Western countries, including the United States, and organizations to lift their decades-long illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Friday.Lin made the comments in response to a media query on the remarks by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday in which the president called on the United States and its Western allies to remove their "unwarranted" and "cruel sanctions" on the country."The 39th SADC Summit in 2019 named October 25 the Anti-Sanctions Day and called on the U.S. and some other Western countries and organizations to remove illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. China supports Zimbabwe who holds the SADC's rotating presidency and suffers from illegal sanctions in hosting the commemorative events of the fifth anniversary of the Day. The U.S. and some other Western countries have illegally sanctioned Zimbabwe for over 20 years. This typical act of hegemonism severely undermines Zimbabwe's national sovereignty, infringes on Zimbabwean people's right of development, disrupts the effort of Southern Africa to deepen cooperation and pursue common development, and harms international fairness and justice," said Lin."China, as always, firmly supports Zimbabwe in opposing external interference and keeping to its own development path. We once again urge the few countries and organizations to lift the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe as soon as possible, and take responsible and concrete steps to help the country develop its economy and improve people's wellbeing. China stands ready to work with African countries and the international community to help Zimbabwe uphold its independence and sovereignty, remain stable and achieve development," said Lin.The United States has maintained sanctions on Zimbabwe through the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001.In March, the United States imposed sanctions on 11 individuals of the African country, including Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, over alleged human rights abuses and corruption under America's Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.