Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tensions ran high at a Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting as top officials clashed over a controversial campaign pushing to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028. The campaign has exposed significant rifts within the ruling party, especially between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga. Sources revealed that all ten Zanu-PF provincial branches back the proposal, which is expected to be endorsed at this weekend's National People's Conference in Bulawayo. However, the measure would still require ratification at the party's congress in 2027 or through an extraordinary congress.According to The Zimbabwe Independent, the division was palpable at the meeting on Wednesday in Harare, as members debated the ED2030 campaign, a slogan supporting Mnangagwa's continued leadership. Although Mnangagwa himself did not directly address the campaign, he emphasized the need for "discipline and unity" within Zanu-PF. The president reminded members that the ED2030 slogan was not an official party slogan, and none of the officials chanted it during the session.Zanu-PF's national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, underscored concerns about factionalism within the party, echoing Chiwenga's calls to avoid repeating the events that led to the 2017 military intervention that ousted Robert Mugabe. Chiwenga cautioned members to stay united, remarking that the party could not afford to return to the turbulent period of 2017.Party Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri issued a stern warning, promising to tackle factionalism across the provinces, starting with Harare. She stressed her determination to restore unity and warned that "heads will roll" if necessary. Central Committee members also raised concerns over an incident involving Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa, whose business premises were petrol-bombed, reportedly in connection to internal party disputes.Despite Mnangagwa's reluctance to address the term extension push, many committee members openly expressed support for him to continue beyond 2028. "We support you, President," one member said. "We will stand by you if you decide to stay until 2030."However, dissent erupted when Politburo member Andy Mhlanga was booed for supporting Mnangagwa's statements about stepping down in 2028. The push to extend his term has drawn considerable backing, and if the resolution passes this weekend, it would indicate Mnangagwa's intention to remain in office.Social media has further fueled tensions within Zanu-PF, with leaked images of T-shirts allegedly printed in support of Chiwenga adding to speculation about a divide. Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are reportedly keen to avoid public embarrassment, with party officials wary of repeating scenes from the controversial war veterans' league congress held earlier this month.Senate President Mabel Chinomona distanced herself from a circulating photograph suggesting a vice-presidential bid, while the Central Committee moved to enforce the Cyber and Data Security Act to prosecute individuals spreading misinformation.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa addressed the media on Wednesday, dismissing reports of a rift as "social media hullabaloo." He emphasized that Zanu-PF remains a structured and unified organization. "There are issues which people are raising... but Zanu-PF is a structured party with a very, very strong kinship which has known each other through thick and thin for the good part of the last 40 to 50 years," Mutsvangwa stated.As the party approaches the National People's Conference, the internal dynamics within Zanu-PF remain tense, with officials on high alert to prevent any further public display of factional disputes.