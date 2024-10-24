War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

A congress organized by Zanu-PF for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) ahead of the party's 21st National People's Conference has ignited tensions among former liberation fighters, highlighting deep divisions within the organization. According to sources who spoke to the Zimbabwe Independent, concerns are mounting that Zanu-PF is attempting to diminish the influence of the powerful war veterans group by pushing it into a new affiliate structure, thereby undermining the ZNLWVA's capacity to advocate for veterans' welfare.Veterans have expressed fears that the ruling party aims to exert greater control over the ZNLWVA, which operates as a private voluntary organization (PVO) focused on advancing the interests of war veterans. Andreas Mathibela, a leader of a faction within the ZNLWVA, emphasized the association's apolitical stance, stating, "We are constitutionalists. Now, for those that took interest under the pretext that they are an appendage of a political party, they are breaking the constitution."Mathibela criticized the recent "elective congress" held on October 12, claiming it was hastily organized to appoint Cephas Ncube, whom he alleged was selected to further Zanu-PF's agenda. "Zanu-PF is targeting the association, which has more members than the league," he noted. "They are merely trying to usurp the powers from the association."He reiterated that the ZNLWVA's focus should remain on veterans' welfare, asserting, "We are supposed to leave a PVO to do our own business without any interference." Mathibela also stated that the association would not engage in Zanu-PF's internal succession debate, expressing a desire for leadership that truly represents the interests of war veterans.In a notable show of alignment, Mathibela supported President Mnangagwa's recent statement that he would not seek a term extension beyond 2028. He urged against pushing for a 2030 mantra, arguing that it would not benefit the general populace or war veterans. "We are not in support of that nonsense," he declared.However, the secretary-general of the War Veterans' League, Samuel Parirenyatwa, dismissed Mathibela's claims, accusing him of misrepresenting the association in an attempt to sow discord. "Our association is intact. We are also not doing Zanu-PF activities, but naturally, as war veterans, we cannot disassociate ourselves from the party," he stated.Parirenyatwa acknowledged that some members participate in both the ZNLWVA and the league, yet he emphasized that the league has a more political focus while the ZNLWVA prioritizes veterans' welfare. "That is a non-starter and the agenda would not see the light of day," he asserted, underscoring that the war veterans would not allow the creation of the league to diminish their powerful voice.As tensions continue to mount within the war veterans' community, the future of their advocacy and influence in Zimbabwe's political landscape remains uncertain. The upcoming National People's Conference will be a critical moment for the ZNLWVA as it navigates its relationship with Zanu-PF and seeks to reaffirm its role as a champion for veterans' rights.