Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

by Staff reporter
56 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean embassy in Botswana has issued a warning to its citizens residing in the country, urging them to exercise caution during the upcoming election period. This advisory comes in response to recent social media reports alleging possible interference by Zanu-PF in Botswana's electoral processes, which have sparked negative reactions and raised concerns for the safety of Zimbabweans living there.

In a statement released by the embassy, officials acknowledged the anxiety surrounding these allegations. "Following recent social media reports alleging possible involvement of Zimbabwean nationals in the Botswana electoral processes and the negative reactions thereafter, the Embassy wishes to advise all Zimbabwean nationals resident in Botswana to exercise caution during this election period," the message read.

The embassy emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant as tensions may escalate during the electoral process. However, it also sought to reassure Zimbabweans by highlighting the commitment of the Botswana Police Services (BPS) to maintain order and security. "The Embassy has been assured by the Botswana Police Services that all law-abiding citizens, including Zimbabweans, should not fear to go about their daily routine during the electoral period," the statement continued.

As Botswana approaches its elections, the atmosphere is charged, and various factors, including external influences, have created a backdrop of uncertainty. The embassy's advisory aims to ensure that Zimbabwean nationals are aware of the potential risks while also encouraging them to maintain their normal activities with a sense of caution.

The situation underscores the delicate nature of regional politics and the implications for citizens residing outside their home countries. As the election period unfolds, the Zimbabwean embassy will continue to monitor developments and provide guidance to its nationals in Botswana.



Source - byo24news

Comments


Must Read

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

21 mins ago | 55 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

55 mins ago | 39 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

US Ambassador agrees that Zimbabwe was under sanctions

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chief Marupi's death leaves family searching for answers

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Rohnan Nicholson makes history with podium finish at Tour of Angola

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

9 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

22 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

24 Oct 2024 at 17:34hrs | 1137 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

24 Oct 2024 at 16:27hrs | 2433 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

24 Oct 2024 at 16:24hrs | 1133 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

24 Oct 2024 at 16:21hrs | 4735 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

24 Oct 2024 at 14:59hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 707 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

24 Oct 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1384 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

24 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1158 Views