Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

The Zimbabwean embassy in Botswana has issued a warning to its citizens residing in the country, urging them to exercise caution during the upcoming election period. This advisory comes in response to recent social media reports alleging possible interference by Zanu-PF in Botswana's electoral processes, which have sparked negative reactions and raised concerns for the safety of Zimbabweans living there.In a statement released by the embassy, officials acknowledged the anxiety surrounding these allegations. "Following recent social media reports alleging possible involvement of Zimbabwean nationals in the Botswana electoral processes and the negative reactions thereafter, the Embassy wishes to advise all Zimbabwean nationals resident in Botswana to exercise caution during this election period," the message read.The embassy emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant as tensions may escalate during the electoral process. However, it also sought to reassure Zimbabweans by highlighting the commitment of the Botswana Police Services (BPS) to maintain order and security. "The Embassy has been assured by the Botswana Police Services that all law-abiding citizens, including Zimbabweans, should not fear to go about their daily routine during the electoral period," the statement continued.As Botswana approaches its elections, the atmosphere is charged, and various factors, including external influences, have created a backdrop of uncertainty. The embassy's advisory aims to ensure that Zimbabwean nationals are aware of the potential risks while also encouraging them to maintain their normal activities with a sense of caution.The situation underscores the delicate nature of regional politics and the implications for citizens residing outside their home countries. As the election period unfolds, the Zimbabwean embassy will continue to monitor developments and provide guidance to its nationals in Botswana.