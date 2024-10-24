Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

ED stands out as a unique & eloquent leader! With him at the helm, unity, progress & nation-building thrive. There is no need for succession noise; stability & continuity are key! #LeadershipMatters #StabilityOverSuccession" pic.twitter.com/wv4s7D2fnx — Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) October 25, 2024

Former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, has publicly praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).In his message, Zivhu described Mnangagwa as a "unique and eloquent leader," emphasizing the positive impact of his leadership on the nation. He stated, "ED stands out as a unique & eloquent leader! With him at the helm, unity, progress & nation-building thrive. There is no need for succession noise; stability & continuity are key!"Zivhu's remarks come amid ongoing discussions and speculations regarding leadership succession within Zanu-PF and the broader political landscape in Zimbabwe. By advocating for stability and continuity, Zivhu aims to quell any unrest or division that could arise from succession debates.As the political climate evolves, Zivhu's endorsement of Mnangagwa highlights a push for ED2030.