Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

The founder and leader of the African Apostolic Church, Mutumwa Paul Mwazha, has reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating his 106th birthday today. Known affectionately as Mutumwa, which translates to "angelic messenger" in Shona, Mwazha's influence extends far beyond his age, as his church stands as one of the largest religious institutions in Zimbabwe.

Born Ernest Paul Mamvura Mwazha on October 25, 1918, the clergyman's life is marked by a series of extraordinary events. It is said that shortly after his birth, he contracted a severe case of influenza and was presumed dead. In a desperate bid, his mother rushed him to the church for baptism and last rites. Miraculously, following his baptism by Father Schmidt, a German Roman Catholic missionary, Mwazha is believed to have returned to life. This event left a profound impact, with those present reportedly filled with the Holy Spirit, chanting in Shona, "Mwana amutsirwe basa," meaning "The child has been raised for a mission."

Throughout his life, Mwazha has led the African Apostolic Church, fostering a community of believers dedicated to spiritual growth and outreach. His leadership has been pivotal in shaping the church's identity and expanding its reach across Zimbabwe and beyond.

In recent years, Mwazha's leadership faced challenges, particularly regarding succession planning. In 2020, tensions arose when members of his church took legal action against his intentions to appoint his son as his successor. The High Court intervened, nullifying the appointment and emphasizing that Bishop Alfred Mwazha's actions in claiming leadership were not recognized by the church.

As Mutumwa Paul Mwazha celebrates this significant birthday, his followers reflect on his enduring legacy and the spiritual mission he embodies. His journey continues to inspire many within the African Apostolic Church and the wider Zimbabwean community.

