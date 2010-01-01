Latest News Editor's Choice


5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago
A gang of five suspected armed robbers has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery in connection with a series of crimes committed around Harare and Chitungwiza. The suspects, identified as Talkmore Masanga (45), Tafadzwa Kupeta (27), Rashid Adam Chipanga (30), Stephen Mahachi (51), and Wonder Matope (42), appeared before a Harare regional magistrate yesterday. They have been remanded in custody until November 14 pending the finalization of investigations.

The gang has been linked by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide to more than five robberies that have left victims shaken and local communities on edge.

According to Prosecutor Mr. Anesu Chirenje, the first incident occurred on October 10 at around 9 p.m. when 50-year-old Elemencia Mbito returned home to Chitungwiza in her Honda Fit. Upon entering her house, the suspects, accompanied by others still at large, broke through the kitchen window and pointed firearms at her, demanding that she lie down on the floor. They robbed her of US$1,500 in cash, cellphones, and car keys, ransacking the house before leaving the scene. The total value of stolen goods was estimated at US$1,700, none of which has been recovered.

Later that night, at around 11 p.m., the gang targeted Memory Mudzongachiso in Hopley Zone 6, Harare. She was awakened by a loud bang and found herself face-to-face with the armed gang. After tying her hands and legs with shoelaces, they stole US$8,400 in cash and a metal hoe. To intimidate any onlookers, they fired three shots into the air before fleeing. The total value of this theft was US$8,890, with no recovery of the stolen items.

Just 45 minutes later, at around 11:45 p.m., the gang struck again, this time at the home of Tendero Nyamundaya in Hopley Zone 6. While she and her husband, Linance Shambare, were asleep, they were awakened by the same gang, armed with pistols and an axe. The suspects assaulted Mr. Shambare and robbed the couple of US$600, also taking a power bank. The total value of this theft amounted to US$630, with nothing recovered.

Following the investigation, detectives from CID Homicide identified the five suspects and arrested Masanga, who subsequently implicated his accomplices. Further inquiries led to their arrest, during which detectives recovered a 9mm P38 Walther pistol with an erased serial number and three Retay pistols in Kupeta's bedroom in Damafalls Phase 2, Harare. None of the suspects possessed valid firearm certificates.

In a separate case, Masanga faces additional charges of armed robbery stemming from an incident on October 9, where he and accomplices, including an individual already on remand, allegedly invaded a home in Dzivarasekwa Extension, armed with firearms, machetes, and a hammer. They gained entry after firing shots in the air and tied up the complainant and his wife.

The arrest of the suspects marks a significant step in the ongoing fight against crime in Harare and Chitungwiza, as law enforcement continues to clamp down on armed robbery and related offenses.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Charged, #Robbery, #Jail

