184 arrested for illegal land allocations

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a significant crackdown on illegal land allocations, Zimbabwean police have arrested more than 184 individuals across the country for allegedly parceling out land unlawfully. The operation comes as authorities intensify efforts to combat the growing issue of land barons exploiting unsuspecting home seekers.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests, highlighting that investigations revealed land barons are using falsified documents to mislead potential homeowners. "This follows the proliferation of illegal settlements on communal, local authority, and state lands, particularly around major towns, cities, and growth points," Nyathi stated.He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that the actions of these land barons violate several national laws, including the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act, the Land Commission Act, the Rural District Councils Act, and the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act. "So far, the police have made 184 arrests on illegal land allocations. Members of the public are urged to come forward and report illegal acts by land barons to enable the law to take its course," he added.Comm Nyathi encouraged citizens with information on illegal land allocations to contact the National Complaints Desk at (024) 2703631, via WhatsApp at 071 280 0197, or to report directly at the nearest police station.In a related incident, police recently apprehended 20 individuals for illegally invading a farm in Mutare. The group has appeared before the Mutare Magistrates' Court on charges of occupying gazetted land without lawful authority. The accused include Peter Gore (33), Talent Buwerimwe (29), Fungai Hamundiwane (37), Gift Matanga (42), and others.The State alleges that the group unlawfully occupied Steakloop Farm in Burma Valley, south of the Bvumba, in 2021. Despite being ordered to vacate the land, they defied the directive and were reported to the police on January 29 this year. Following their failure to produce any offer letters, the individuals were arrested.Each of the 20 accused has since been fined US$200 (or 20 days in prison) and ordered to vacate the gazetted land by November 25. The crackdown reflects the government's commitment to restoring order in land management and addressing the issues arising from illegal settlements throughout the nation.