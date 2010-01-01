Dembare players back at work

News / National

by Staff reporter

After two-and-a-half days of strike action, Dynamos players returned to training yesterday in preparation for their highly anticipated Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash against Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.The Glamour Boys initiated sit-ins on Wednesday morning, demanding the payment of outstanding winning bonuses and sign-on fees. Their efforts to reach a resolution were initially unsuccessful until treasurer Justice Mubayi addressed the players at 12:37 PM yesterday.Each Dynamos player is reportedly owed winning bonuses of approximately US$500, with sign-on fees ranging from US$2,000 to US$10,000 still pending. Additionally, players sought clarification regarding their share of the US$50,000 participation fee awarded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the Confederation Cup. Dynamos had previously missed out on a potential payout of at least US$400,000 following a penalty shoot-out loss to Botswana's Orapa United.Frustrated by the club's perceived inaction, the players resorted to industrial action on Wednesday, prompting club executive chairman Moses Maunganidze to engage with them in failed negotiations on two occasions. In a controversial move, the club decided to suspend midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa, accused of leading the rebellion, which further angered the squad. Players threatened to boycott the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final in solidarity with Shandirwa.Amid the tensions, club secretary-general Webster Marechera intervened, disavowing the suspension notice just before the players initiated processes to have it rescinded. Following a 27-minute meeting with Mubayi, the players agreed to resume training at 2 PM."We are committed to Dynamos, even though our outstanding payments have yet to reflect in our accounts," a player stated. Maunganidze had earlier assured that winning bonuses for five matches would be settled on Thursday, maintaining that the payments would be made in a lump sum at the end of the season, similar to last year.Despite the disruption, Dynamos will go into a training camp today as they aim to defend their Chibuku Super Cup title. However, players have indicated that they may continue their industrial action after the tournament.Mubayi expressed satisfaction with the outcome of yesterday's meeting. "We have reached a truce, and I'm glad to confirm that the boys will be training for the match against Manica Diamonds," he said.Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera remains unfazed by the turmoil surrounding Dynamos. He believes the strike may be part of psychological tactics from their opponents. "We are aware of Dynamos' capability in crucial matches. Regardless of the recent events, we will face a team capable of winning the Chibuku Super Cup," Tapera remarked.Unfortunately for Tapera, his side will miss key player Thubelihle Jubane, who is currently in national team camp preparing for CHAN qualifiers. Despite this setback, Tapera remains focused on securing victory against the defending champions.As Dynamos gears up for tomorrow's semi-final, the outcome will not only determine their progression in the tournament but also potentially affect the players' future interactions with the club management regarding their outstanding payments.