Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has firmly refuted claims of altercations at the 21st Annual National People's Conference, describing reports from independent media outlets as unfounded and malicious.Mutsvangwa emphasized that the conference proceedings have been conducted smoothly and professionally, dismissing the allegations as attempts to tarnish the ruling party's reputation. "I just cross-checked. That's just not true at all. Only two or three ineligible gatecrashers were blocked. All the administrative arrangements are orderly and working like clockwork," he stated.The spokesperson explained that delegates arrived at the venue using transport provided by the party and attributed the complaints to individuals who had wandered into the conference area without authorization. He characterized the claims as "a litany of fabricated falsehoods" and assured that no such incidents occurred at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) venue.Mutsvangwa's comments came in response to a reporter's inquiry regarding reports of a skirmish at the conference, reinforcing the ruling party's stance on maintaining order and decorum during the event. As the conference continues, Zanu-PF remains focused on its agenda, undeterred by what they see as baseless accusations.