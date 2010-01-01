Latest News Editor's Choice


Gono company loss case continues

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
A key witness in the ongoing fraud trial involving a Harare couple accused of defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono has stated that Gono should be summoned to court to clarify critical issues surrounding the case. Clark Clever Makoni and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni face allegations of defrauding Gono of ZWL$137 million.

The trial, presided over by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje, has garnered significant attention, particularly after a prior magistrate, Sharon Rakafa, dismissed similar charges due to procedural issues. The witness, George Mashonganyika, faced scrutiny during cross-examination but did not respond to several questions posed by the defence.

Defence attorney Admire Rubaya raised concerns regarding Mashonganyika's credibility, arguing that the prosecution's handling of the case had been flawed from the start. He emphasized that inconsistencies in the evidence had undermined the prosecution's position.

During the cross-examination, Mashonganyika acknowledged the necessity for Gono to appear in court to provide essential testimony for the case to progress. On a previous occasion, Mashonganyika stated he was not present when the Makonis allegedly submitted a signed CR14 to ZB Bank, a document that is said to have been used to defraud Gono's company, Galwex Investments.

Rubaya further argued that Mashonganyika's lack of employment at ZB Bank's Mutare branch undermined his credibility as a witness, claiming he could not have witnessed the couple presenting any fraudulent documents to the bank.

The allegations against the Makonis stem from events on October 30, 2009, when Costick Investments (Pvt) Ltd sold all its shares in Lizack and Valley Lodge to Galwex Investments (Pvt) Ltd. In 2017, Mashonganyika assigned Ark Properties, a company owned by the Makonis, to manage Valley Lodge (Pvt) Ltd as estate agents, after which the couple allegedly altered the company's directorship.

The trial is set to resume on October 30, 2024, as both the defence and prosecution prepare to address the complexities of the case and the potential need for further testimony from Gono.

Source - newsday
More on: #Gono, #Loss, #Company

