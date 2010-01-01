Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stated that sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are severely hampering his government's Vision 2030 agenda by restricting access to international financial support. His remarks came during the Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo, where Zanu-PF supporters, clad in party regalia, attended the event that featured vibrant slogans.

ZUPCO buses were deployed to transport attendees, with regular public transport at the nearby kombi rank temporarily suspended to facilitate the anti-sanctions activities. The day's theme was "Embracing Innovation towards Vision 2030: A Relentless Fight Against Illegal Sanctions."

In his address, Mnangagwa emphasized that sanctions have not only limited Zimbabwe's ability to trade freely but have also stifled investment and reduced the government's capacity to invest adequately in social services. "These sanctions negatively affect the lives and livelihoods of ordinary citizens, particularly women, children, and the vulnerable," he said.

He marked the event as the fifth anniversary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Sanctions Day, a day dedicated to denouncing the sanctions imposed by some Western countries. Mnangagwa expressed that these measures are strangling the economy and undermining the country's right to self-determination, compromising collective development aspirations.

"Together, we are overcoming the negative impact of these unjust and illegal measures; we are emerging more united, focused, hardworking, and innovative as we build a stronger economy and society," he stated.

During the event, Mnangagwa launched a digitally enabled national anti-sanctions petition program, encouraging citizens to express their rejection of sanctions through online platforms. He called on media houses and other anti-sanctions lobby groups to partner with the initiative.

The President also reiterated his commitment to empowering the youth with skills, resources, and tools needed to drive innovation and economic growth despite the ongoing sanctions. "My administration will continue to pursue the policy of engagement and re-engagement," he added.

In his concluding remarks, Mnangagwa condemned the "hegemonic tendencies and hypocrisy" of nations that violate international law and the United Nations Charter, urging the nation to rally behind the newly launched online anti-sanctions petition. He emphasized the importance of unity in overcoming the challenges posed by sanctions and ensuring the realization of Zimbabwe's developmental goals.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

25 mins ago | 13 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution amend the Constitution

38 mins ago | 50 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

43 mins ago | 47 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

48 mins ago | 34 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

48 mins ago | 25 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

49 mins ago | 18 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

50 mins ago | 33 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

50 mins ago | 26 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

52 mins ago | 45 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

53 mins ago | 11 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

53 mins ago | 5 Views

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

54 mins ago | 17 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

57 mins ago | 23 Views

Gono company loss case continues

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

59 mins ago | 18 Views

Dembare players back at work

60 mins ago | 6 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

1 hr ago | 17 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

17 hrs ago | 288 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

17 hrs ago | 79 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

17 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

20 hrs ago | 862 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

20 hrs ago | 987 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

20 hrs ago | 1550 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 176 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

21 hrs ago | 1761 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

22 hrs ago | 83 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

22 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

23 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

23 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

24 hrs ago | 466 Views