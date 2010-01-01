Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stated that sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are severely hampering his government's Vision 2030 agenda by restricting access to international financial support. His remarks came during the Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo, where Zanu-PF supporters, clad in party regalia, attended the event that featured vibrant slogans.ZUPCO buses were deployed to transport attendees, with regular public transport at the nearby kombi rank temporarily suspended to facilitate the anti-sanctions activities. The day's theme was "Embracing Innovation towards Vision 2030: A Relentless Fight Against Illegal Sanctions."In his address, Mnangagwa emphasized that sanctions have not only limited Zimbabwe's ability to trade freely but have also stifled investment and reduced the government's capacity to invest adequately in social services. "These sanctions negatively affect the lives and livelihoods of ordinary citizens, particularly women, children, and the vulnerable," he said.He marked the event as the fifth anniversary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Sanctions Day, a day dedicated to denouncing the sanctions imposed by some Western countries. Mnangagwa expressed that these measures are strangling the economy and undermining the country's right to self-determination, compromising collective development aspirations."Together, we are overcoming the negative impact of these unjust and illegal measures; we are emerging more united, focused, hardworking, and innovative as we build a stronger economy and society," he stated.During the event, Mnangagwa launched a digitally enabled national anti-sanctions petition program, encouraging citizens to express their rejection of sanctions through online platforms. He called on media houses and other anti-sanctions lobby groups to partner with the initiative.The President also reiterated his commitment to empowering the youth with skills, resources, and tools needed to drive innovation and economic growth despite the ongoing sanctions. "My administration will continue to pursue the policy of engagement and re-engagement," he added.In his concluding remarks, Mnangagwa condemned the "hegemonic tendencies and hypocrisy" of nations that violate international law and the United Nations Charter, urging the nation to rally behind the newly launched online anti-sanctions petition. He emphasized the importance of unity in overcoming the challenges posed by sanctions and ensuring the realization of Zimbabwe's developmental goals.