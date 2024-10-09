Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party has come under fire for allegedly attempting to manipulate election outcomes across the Southern African region, with accusations of interference surfacing in Botswana, Namibia, and Mozambique.

As Botswana and Namibia prepare for elections later this year, concerns are mounting over Zanu-PF's influence. Mozambique has already held a disputed election, during which reports indicated that Zimbabweans, including members of Zanu-PF, participated in the voting process.

In a controversial move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC), prematurely congratulated Mozambique's ruling FRELIMO party for what he termed a "resounding victory," even before official results were announced.

Zanu-PF's Patrick Chinamasa recently attended a rally in Botswana, pledging support to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in its quest to retain power. The former president of Botswana, Ian Khama, voiced concerns that the BDP's opposition feared Zanu-PF's machinations aimed at rigging the electoral process. He noted, "We just learned today that members of Zanu-PF voted in the just-ended Mozambique general elections. Remember Mnangagwa went on national television and promised to help (current President Mokgweetsi) Masisi win elections," while speaking to supporters of the Botswana Patriotic Front.

Khama further criticized Masisi's proposal allowing Zimbabweans to enter Botswana using only their identity cards, suggesting it was a ploy to facilitate electoral fraud.

In a show of dissent, Botswana's two main opposition parties - the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and the Botswana Congress Party - have informed police of their plans to march to the Zimbabwean embassy in Gaborone today. The protest aims to highlight Zimbabwe's alleged role in an election rigging scheme ahead of Botswana's general elections scheduled for next Wednesday. UDC chief whip Dithapelo Keorapetse emphasized the need for fair elections, stating, "Democracy, which Botswana is, although flawed, presupposes that rulers are chosen by the ruled and are removable by the ruled."

Meanwhile, in Namibia, over 110 members of the People's Democratic Movement marched to the Electoral Commission of Namibia's offices, demanding the cancellation of a contract with South African company Ren-Form. The company, recently awarded a US$60 million contract to supply election materials, has faced scrutiny due to its involvement in corruption allegations in Zimbabwe. Party leader McHenry Venaani highlighted the risks, stating, "The accusation of the money that is involved is going into millions of Namibian dollars… for a company currently under investigation by the Zimbabwean Anti-Corruption Commission for money-laundering and abuse of office."

As Namibians prepare to vote on November 27, tensions over electoral integrity continue to mount. Reports have surfaced that some Zimbabweans, including two undercover journalists investigating electoral fraud, voted in Mozambique's recent general elections. The journalists reportedly participated in the elections held on October 9, 2024, amid allegations that Zanu-PF was mobilizing its supporters to register for voting in Mozambique.

As regional elections draw near, the ramifications of Zanu-PF's alleged interference are raising alarms about the integrity of democratic processes in Southern Africa, with calls for vigilance against potential electoral manipulation.

Source - newsday
