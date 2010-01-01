ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ongoing controversy surrounding the push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his constitutional two terms in office threatened to overshadow the Zanu-PF conference in Bulawayo as several provinces defied party leadership directives to avoid long slogans.During the conference, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu attempted to quell the chants advocating for Mnangagwa's continued presidency by advising provincial chairmen to engage in a "one up, one down" strategy. However, this directive was largely ignored, particularly by Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe, who openly led the call for the slogan "ED2030."While leaders from Bulawayo, including provincial chairman Jabulani Sibanda and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans chairman Cephas Ncube, refrained from using the contentious slogan, chairmen from Masvingo, Midlands, and Manicaland joined in the chants, encouraging a raucous atmosphere among their delegates. The party leadership had previously dismissed the slogan as unofficial, leading to muted responses from some members before the chairmen's fervor ignited further support.Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, present at the event, notably chose not to engage with the chanting, even as he participated in other activities. His subsequent speech was disrupted by technical difficulties, including a malfunctioning sound system, which drew frustration from the audience.In his address, President Mnangagwa addressed the issue of disorganized membership records within party districts, stating, "I am aware that in some districts, chaotic records of members are deliberate and preferred by those holding party positions to gain favour or advantage over others." He emphasized the importance of maintaining robust party structures to prevent infiltration and preserve integrity.Despite acknowledging growth in party membership, particularly in Bulawayo, Mnangagwa urged vigilance and active engagement among party members across various sectors, including entrepreneurship and youth involvement. "The party should not relax. Greater linkages and business networks must rank high on the party's work," he stated.Mnangagwa reiterated the necessity for adherence to the party's constitution, challenging members to reaffirm their commitment during the conference. He warned against the dangers of factionalism and opportunism, underscoring the party's focus on loyalty and discipline."The threats posed by indiscipline and political excesses of opportunists should be addressed head-on. There is no room for ideological indecisiveness in Zanu-PF," he cautioned, reminding members of their duties under the party's constitution.The ongoing debate regarding the term extension slogans has created tension during subsequent meetings this week. Mnangagwa has publicly declared his commitment to constitutionalism, assuring constituents that he intends to step down after his two terms.Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed that discussions about the issue took place during a recent central committee meeting, where concerns over indiscipline within party ranks were extensively debated.As the conference unfolds, the controversy surrounding calls for Mnangagwa's extended rule continues to loom large, posing challenges to party unity and discipline in the lead-up to future electoral processes.