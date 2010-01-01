Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Anti-sanctions activists, camped outside the United States Embassy in Harare for over five years, have claimed they were offered luxurious incentives to leave the premises but turned them down, asserting their commitment to their cause. The group, known as the Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (BAAS), has maintained a presence at the embassy since March 2019, vowing to remain until the U.S. sanctions against Zimbabwe are lifted.

During a poorly-attended anti-sanctions march on Friday, coinciding with Anti-Sanctions Day, BAAS vice chairperson Rachel Kamangira revealed that the activists had previously met with former U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols. She alleged that Nichols offered them luxury cars, houses, and substantial financial support in exchange for vacating the embassy grounds.

"We had a meeting some time back with Ambassador Brian Nichols, who asked us to leave the embassy premises and offered us each luxury cars, houses, and money that would last a lifetime," Kamangira stated. "We refused to be bribed; we cannot be sellouts. We are still here, we refuse to be bribed, and we are not going anywhere until the sanctions are removed."

The protest comes in the wake of recent developments regarding U.S. sanctions. In March, President Joe Biden issued an executive order ending a Zimbabwe sanctions program that had been in place since 2003, while simultaneously imposing sanctions on 11 individuals for alleged human rights abuses and corruption. The original sanctions were a response to violent and uncompensated land seizures from predominantly white commercial farmers in the 2000s.

While the sanctions target a limited number of individuals, the Zimbabwean government contends that their broader impact adversely affects ordinary citizens, urging the international community to reconsider their stance.

The BAAS activists, however, remain steadfast in their position, viewing the sanctions as a direct assault on Zimbabwe's sovereignty and development. Despite the challenges of maintaining their protest amid dwindling public support, their resolve to advocate for the removal of sanctions continues unabated.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

25 mins ago | 13 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution amend the Constitution

38 mins ago | 50 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

43 mins ago | 47 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

48 mins ago | 34 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

49 mins ago | 18 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

50 mins ago | 33 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

50 mins ago | 26 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

52 mins ago | 45 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

53 mins ago | 11 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

53 mins ago | 5 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

57 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

57 mins ago | 23 Views

Gono company loss case continues

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

59 mins ago | 18 Views

Dembare players back at work

60 mins ago | 6 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

1 hr ago | 17 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

17 hrs ago | 288 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

17 hrs ago | 79 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

17 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

20 hrs ago | 862 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

20 hrs ago | 987 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

20 hrs ago | 1550 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 176 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

21 hrs ago | 1761 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

22 hrs ago | 83 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

22 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

23 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

23 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

24 hrs ago | 466 Views