Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

by Staff reporter
The safety of Zimbabwean nationals residing legally in Botswana has been guaranteed by local authorities following diplomatic discussions with the Zimbabwean Embassy in Gaborone. The Embassy intervened after rising concerns over alleged threats of violence against Zimbabweans, sparked by reports that Zanu-PF representatives, led by Patrick Chinamasa, campaigned in Botswana for the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ahead of the October 30 elections. Incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi is vying for re-election in the harmonized polls.

In a statement issued Friday, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Botswana, Henry Mukonoweshuro, urged Zimbabwean nationals to remain vigilant and cautious during the election period. He reassured them, however, that Botswana Police Services (BPS) have committed to safeguarding the security of law-abiding foreign residents, including Zimbabweans.

"Following recent social media reports alleging possible involvement of Zimbabwean nationals in the Botswana electoral processes and the negative reactions thereafter, the Embassy wishes to advise all Zimbabwean nationals resident in Botswana to exercise caution during this election period," said Mukonoweshuro. "The Embassy has been assured by the Botswana Police Services that all law-abiding citizens, including Zimbabweans, should not fear to go about their daily routines during the electoral period."

The diplomatic response comes amid regional tensions, with National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) chairman and former Zimbabwean legislator Job Sikhala voicing opposition to Zanu-PF's alleged interference in neighboring countries' political affairs. Sikhala criticized Zanu-PF's involvement in Botswana's election campaign, arguing that it places Zimbabweans in the diaspora at risk and heightens regional tensions.

"These activities are a disservice to Zimbabweans who end up being targets of hostility across the region due to interference," Sikhala stated. He also accused Zanu-PF of involvement in recent elections across Southern Africa, pointing to alleged rigging in Mozambique and influencing polls in South Africa's May elections.

Sikhala, who recently endured a prolonged pretrial detention in Zimbabwe, warned that Zanu-PF's actions risk casting Zimbabweans in a negative light regionally, likening it to "sponsoring destabilization in other regions."

The Botswana elections are set to unfold against this backdrop of diplomatic controversy, with regional observers keenly monitoring the situation for further developments.

Source - NewZimbabwe

