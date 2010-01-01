Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a shocking case that stunned the Matero Local Court, 33-year-old Peggy Changwe, a woman from the Katuba area near Lusaka, Zambia, was granted a divorce from her estranged husband, Peter Banda, after enduring years of bizarre control and accusations of infidelity. Changwe shared in court how her husband, who she has been married to for 17 years, enforced a strange rule that prevented her from trimming her pubic hair, suspecting any trimming was a sign of infidelity."Each time he comes back from his girlfriends, he insists on inspecting me. If he finds my hair trimmed, he accuses me of cheating," Changwe told the court. She added that her husband, a 41-year-old bricklayer, demanded her pubic hair be so long that it could be braided, which she saw as a way of forcing her into an unnatural and humiliating routine.According to Changwe, Banda's behavior took a toll on her mental and physical health, as he prohibited her from shaving her pubic hair for over a year. Ironically, she noted, Banda maintained a "clean and smooth" appearance himself and would return home after extended absences without a similar adherence to his imposed rule.The court heard how Banda had allegedly abandoned his family for over a year, choosing instead to live with his mistress in the 15 Miles area, leaving Changwe and their four children without support. Changwe also disclosed a traumatic incident in which Banda, along with a girlfriend, allegedly attempted to set her and the children ablaze inside their home, which left her nearly blinded.In his defense, Banda did not dispute his wife's claims but alleged that his departure stemmed from her decision to shave in 2018 without his permission after giving birth. He continued to deny any fault in the matter of their separation.In his ruling, Magistrate Lewis Mumba noted that the couple had previously attempted reconciliation without success. "This court has determined that this marriage has long since reached an irreparable end," he said, granting Changwe's divorce request. Magistrate Mumba ordered Banda to pay K10,000 in compensation and granted Changwe custody of their children, with a monthly maintenance order of K800 subject to annual review.Changwe expressed relief and closure, telling the court, "Thank you for leaving me almost blind, but may God bless you.