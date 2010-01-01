Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
In a shocking case that stunned the Matero Local Court, 33-year-old Peggy Changwe, a woman from the Katuba area near Lusaka, Zambia, was granted a divorce from her estranged husband, Peter Banda, after enduring years of bizarre control and accusations of infidelity. Changwe shared in court how her husband, who she has been married to for 17 years, enforced a strange rule that prevented her from trimming her pubic hair, suspecting any trimming was a sign of infidelity.

"Each time he comes back from his girlfriends, he insists on inspecting me. If he finds my hair trimmed, he accuses me of cheating," Changwe told the court. She added that her husband, a 41-year-old bricklayer, demanded her pubic hair be so long that it could be braided, which she saw as a way of forcing her into an unnatural and humiliating routine.

According to Changwe, Banda's behavior took a toll on her mental and physical health, as he prohibited her from shaving her pubic hair for over a year. Ironically, she noted, Banda maintained a "clean and smooth" appearance himself and would return home after extended absences without a similar adherence to his imposed rule.

The court heard how Banda had allegedly abandoned his family for over a year, choosing instead to live with his mistress in the 15 Miles area, leaving Changwe and their four children without support. Changwe also disclosed a traumatic incident in which Banda, along with a girlfriend, allegedly attempted to set her and the children ablaze inside their home, which left her nearly blinded.

In his defense, Banda did not dispute his wife's claims but alleged that his departure stemmed from her decision to shave in 2018 without his permission after giving birth. He continued to deny any fault in the matter of their separation.

In his ruling, Magistrate Lewis Mumba noted that the couple had previously attempted reconciliation without success. "This court has determined that this marriage has long since reached an irreparable end," he said, granting Changwe's divorce request. Magistrate Mumba ordered Banda to pay K10,000 in compensation and granted Changwe custody of their children, with a monthly maintenance order of K800 subject to annual review.

Changwe expressed relief and closure, telling the court, "Thank you for leaving me almost blind, but may God bless you.


Source - NewsChartMedia

Comments


Must Read

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

25 mins ago | 13 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution amend the Constitution

38 mins ago | 50 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

43 mins ago | 47 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

48 mins ago | 34 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

49 mins ago | 18 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

49 mins ago | 33 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

50 mins ago | 26 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

51 mins ago | 28 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

52 mins ago | 11 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

53 mins ago | 5 Views

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

54 mins ago | 17 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

57 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

57 mins ago | 23 Views

Gono company loss case continues

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

59 mins ago | 18 Views

Dembare players back at work

60 mins ago | 6 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

1 hr ago | 17 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

17 hrs ago | 288 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

17 hrs ago | 79 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

17 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

20 hrs ago | 862 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

20 hrs ago | 1550 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 176 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

21 hrs ago | 1761 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

22 hrs ago | 83 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

22 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

23 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

23 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

24 hrs ago | 466 Views