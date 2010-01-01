Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Tragedy struck Schoonplaas near Modder East in Springs, South Africa, when 35-year-old sangoma Mahlatse Makgwane was found murdered in her shack on Monday, October 14. The gruesome killing, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, has left her family and the local community reeling in horror.

Mahlatse's brother, Pule Makgwane, recounted that the boyfriend had previously attacked her with a panga in 2023. Following that assault, Mahlatse reported the incident to authorities, resulting in the boyfriend's arrest and a six-month jail sentence. However, after his recent release, he allegedly began hunting Mahlatse once more.

"I'm told he went to her shack, and when he couldn't find her, he tracked her to a nearby tavern and allegedly forced her to leave with him. She went with him to his shack, and that's when the tragic incident happened," Pule said. Later that night, Mahlatse's neighbors discovered her body, lying in a pool of blood in her shack.

The crime scene bore chilling evidence of the brutal assault. Pule revealed that his sister's head had been crushed with stones, and she had multiple stab wounds inflicted by an unknown object. "I believe he wanted to make sure this time he left her dead," he added.

On October 20, her fellow izangoma gathered to perform rituals, bringing her body back to her shack. They lit candles and conducted ceremonies to lift her spirit, calling on her to "fight for herself" and vowing that her killer would not evade justice. "He killed our sister in a gruesome manner, and he's not going to get away with it," one of the izangoma declared.

Mahlatse was laid to rest that same Sunday.

Springs police spokesman, Sergeant Themba Tshabalala, confirmed that a murder investigation is underway, with police actively pursuing the suspect, who remains on the run.



Source - snl24
More on: #Sangoma, #Killed, #Lover

Comments


Must Read

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

25 mins ago | 13 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution amend the Constitution

38 mins ago | 50 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

43 mins ago | 47 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

48 mins ago | 33 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

49 mins ago | 18 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

49 mins ago | 33 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

50 mins ago | 26 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

52 mins ago | 45 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

52 mins ago | 11 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

53 mins ago | 5 Views

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

54 mins ago | 17 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

57 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

57 mins ago | 23 Views

Gono company loss case continues

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

59 mins ago | 18 Views

Dembare players back at work

60 mins ago | 6 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

1 hr ago | 17 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

17 hrs ago | 288 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

17 hrs ago | 79 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

17 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

20 hrs ago | 862 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

20 hrs ago | 1550 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 176 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

21 hrs ago | 1761 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

22 hrs ago | 83 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

22 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

23 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

23 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

24 hrs ago | 466 Views