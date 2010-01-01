Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tragedy struck Schoonplaas near Modder East in Springs, South Africa, when 35-year-old sangoma Mahlatse Makgwane was found murdered in her shack on Monday, October 14. The gruesome killing, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, has left her family and the local community reeling in horror.Mahlatse's brother, Pule Makgwane, recounted that the boyfriend had previously attacked her with a panga in 2023. Following that assault, Mahlatse reported the incident to authorities, resulting in the boyfriend's arrest and a six-month jail sentence. However, after his recent release, he allegedly began hunting Mahlatse once more."I'm told he went to her shack, and when he couldn't find her, he tracked her to a nearby tavern and allegedly forced her to leave with him. She went with him to his shack, and that's when the tragic incident happened," Pule said. Later that night, Mahlatse's neighbors discovered her body, lying in a pool of blood in her shack.The crime scene bore chilling evidence of the brutal assault. Pule revealed that his sister's head had been crushed with stones, and she had multiple stab wounds inflicted by an unknown object. "I believe he wanted to make sure this time he left her dead," he added.On October 20, her fellow izangoma gathered to perform rituals, bringing her body back to her shack. They lit candles and conducted ceremonies to lift her spirit, calling on her to "fight for herself" and vowing that her killer would not evade justice. "He killed our sister in a gruesome manner, and he's not going to get away with it," one of the izangoma declared.Mahlatse was laid to rest that same Sunday.Springs police spokesman, Sergeant Themba Tshabalala, confirmed that a murder investigation is underway, with police actively pursuing the suspect, who remains on the run.