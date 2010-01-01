Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Highlanders FC fans are being urged to gather at the Clubhouse rather than attend the team's upcoming league game against GreenFuel, as discontent grows over what fans call "predetermined outcomes" in the league. While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has yet to confirm MatchDay 31 dates, fans are already preparing for another round of fundraising to support their club without attending the match.

Highlanders member and prominent supporter Ezra "Tshisa" Sibanda, who led a recent fundraiser, voiced the fans' frustration: "As Highlanders fans, our season is over. We'll continue our fundraisers until the PSL governors address the crisis. It's unfair to pay for matches with predetermined outcomes. Our money will go directly to the club."

Last week, the club confirmed the initial fundraiser raised an impressive US$9,900, primarily from fan contributions across different Highlanders chapters. The Clubhouse event alone drew 1,785 fans and raised US$5,934, with additional donations from chapters in the UK, South Africa, Botswana, Dubai, and Poland, among others. Notably, a group of Dynamos supporters also purchased tickets to support their traditional rivals.

Highlanders fans initiated the boycott following controversies that have marred their recent games. In a particularly heated encounter against Simba Bhora, a controversial penalty decision led Highlanders to refuse to continue the match, resulting in the game's abandonment. Match officials Cecil Gwezera and Zondzi Ngosana faced a six-week suspension after television replays revealed they were poorly positioned, with the incident occurring outside the penalty area. Nonetheless, Highlanders were fined and eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup for their protest.

Fans have expressed growing discontent with the club's perceived mistreatment, citing that Highlanders have become a "cash cow" for other football stakeholders, including opposition teams, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zifa, PSL, and local authorities. This frustration has fueled calls for fans to unite in protest and contribute directly to the club's fundraising efforts, hoping their unified stance will prompt league authorities to address the issues affecting Highlanders and the integrity of local football.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Bosso, #Boycott, #Match

