Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Sotshangane Flats in Bulawayo endured public humiliation and threats to his safety after a run-in with his girlfriend's ex-lover. Emory Nare, who says he now lives in fear, recounted a shocking incident in court where he was attacked by Dumisani Hadebe, his partner's former boyfriend, while spending time with his girlfriend.Nare reported that on a recent Monday, Hadebe barged into the bedroom of Nare's girlfriend's family home, where the couple was together. "While I was with my lover in her bedroom, Dumisani barged into the room and hit me with fists and kicked me, accusing me of snatching his lover," Nare told the court. He said he attempted to flee, but Hadebe pursued him, catching up and shoving him against a wall.The harassment allegedly extended beyond this confrontation, with Hadebe reportedly hurling public insults at Nare whenever they crossed paths. "Each time we meet in public spaces, he would insult me, which has tainted my reputation," Nare testified. He further claimed that Hadebe had issued death threats, even visiting his lodgings to inform his landlord of his alleged intent to harm him.While Hadebe did not attend the court hearing, the presiding magistrate, Challenge Mahembe, granted Nare a peace order, prohibiting Hadebe from physically or verbally abusing him. The court's intervention aims to offer Nare some respite as he seeks safety and peace amidst ongoing tensions with his girlfriend's ex-partner.