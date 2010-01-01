Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo resident Andrew Mlotshwa appeared in court this week, defending his cultivation of dagga as a means to "boost his sexual libido," a claim he argued was essential to maintaining his marriage. Facing a charge of possessing dagga, Mlotshwa represented himself before Magistrate Challenge Mahembe, insisting he grew the drug strictly for personal use."Your worship, I cultivated dagga for medicinal purposes. I smoke dagga to boost my sex drive," Mlotshwa told the court, adding, "When I smoke dagga, I become a sex tiger in bed, and that has helped in keeping my marriage intact and at peace."Mlotshwa denied possession of three sachets reported by the police, claiming he only had 87 sachets, all found in his home. "I do not know where the police officers got the three sachets, they are not mine," he argued, though he admitted to the larger stash of dagga discovered by authorities.However, the court dismissed Mlotshwa's defense. He was found guilty and sentenced to 20 months in jail, with six months suspended on condition he refrains from any drug-related offenses for five years. He will serve 14 months in prison.Prosecutors emphasized the dangers of dagga, noting its highly addictive properties and harmful impact on both individuals and society. According to court documents, police received a tip-off about Mlotshwa's alleged dagga dealings on October 17 and apprehended him in possession of three sachets. A subsequent search at his home revealed an additional 765 grams of the substance.