Uncle and niece fight it out in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A longstanding family dispute in Entumbane, Bulawayo, recently spilled into court as Floid Ngwenya sought legal protection from her uncle, Lemius Moyo, who accused her of mistreating her elderly mother. The contentious allegations saw each side leveling serious claims, with Ngwenya asserting her uncle's interference in her relationship with her mother, while Moyo painted a disturbing picture of neglect.In her testimony before the court, Ngwenya claimed her uncle often showed up at their family home without notice, accusing her of mistreating her mother. She insisted his actions had strained her relationship with her mother and left her feeling unsafe. "Your worship, I'm in pain about what my uncle does to me. He comes to our family home unannounced and starts to accuse me of ill-treating my mother. He has strained my relationship with my mother," Ngwenya said. She added that she often "sleeps with one eye open" out of fear he would show up at night, insisting she vacate the house.Moyo countered these allegations, claiming his niece frequently forced her mother to sleep in the corridor and even locked her out of the house while running errands. "She ill-treats my sister… forcing her to sleep in the corridor is dehumanising," he told the court. Moyo also alleged he had found his sister, Siphiwe Moyo, stranded outside the house and had to buy her food.Siphiwe Moyo took the stand to describe the family tensions, noting both her daughter and brother frequently argued. "These two are always involved in arguments. They are in the habit of pointing fingers at each other," she testified.After hearing both sides, Magistrate Challenge Mahembe granted Ngwenya a five-year protection order, preventing her uncle from verbally and emotionally harassing her. The ruling underscores the court's stance on preventing family conflicts from escalating into more severe situations, with the order serving as a reminder for both parties to seek more peaceful resolutions.