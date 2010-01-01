Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 39-year-old woman, Sibusiso Ndlovu, from the Entumbane suburb, endured a devastating ordeal after allegedly being brutally assaulted by her husband, Clever Jirimwe, 45, resulting in a miscarriage. The tragic incident, reportedly triggered by a family dispute, occurred on October 14 around 11 p.m. at Sankazi Mine in Esigodini.According to sources, Ndlovu, who was heavily pregnant, had traveled to visit Jirimwe at the mine. During her stay, she raised concerns about Jirimwe's nephew, who was living with them and frequently insulted her when intoxicated. Ndlovu requested that Jirimwe speak to his nephew about his behavior, a plea that reportedly enraged her husband. Jirimwe allegedly accused Ndlovu of disrespecting his family and attempting to drive a wedge between him and his relatives.In the heat of the argument, Jirimwe allegedly assaulted his wife, striking her multiple times in the face and back with open hands. He then violently pushed her to the ground, causing her to fall heavily. The traumatic fall resulted in severe bleeding, leading to a miscarriage. Ndlovu also suffered a swollen face and intense back pain from the attack.The police were alerted to the incident, and Jirimwe was subsequently arrested. He appeared before Esigodini magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube, facing charges of physical abuse under Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16. He was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded in custody until October 25.This incident underscores the profound impacts of domestic violence, especially against vulnerable individuals, and highlights the urgent need for measures to prevent such tragic outcomes.