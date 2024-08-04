Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

News / National

by Staff reporter

In an unexpected turn of events within Bethel Church in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, a church member has been arrested and sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from church funds. Bridget Chiedza, a 24-year-old congregant, appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Learnear Khumalo on charges of theft of trust property, to which she pleaded guilty.Chiedza was accused of misappropriating a total of US$118 and R431 entrusted to her by church authorities. The incident occurred on August 4, 2024, shortly after a church service, when church secretary Prisca Moyo handed Chiedza the money following a directive from the church pastor. When asked to return the funds, Chiedza allegedly disappeared, leaving her church community unable to reach her. It was later revealed that she had blocked church members' contact numbers, leaving the church no choice but to report the matter to the police.During court proceedings, Chiedza, seeking leniency, explained that she committed the offense out of financial desperation, as her mother required urgent medical treatment in a rural area. She expressed regret, calling her actions a mistake and promising to repay the amount if given the chance. "My mother was sick in the rural areas, and I needed money for her treatment. That's why I committed the offense. It was a mistake, and I wish to be given the chance to pay back the money," she told the court.Magistrate Khumalo sentenced Chiedza to 12 months in prison, with significant portions of her sentence suspended based on various conditions. Three months of her sentence were suspended on the condition she does not commit a similar offense within five years. An additional six months were suspended in exchange for 210 hours of community service at Cowdray Park Health Services. The remaining three months were suspended on the condition that Chiedza repays the stolen amount to the church by November 15, 2024.This incident highlights a somber reality, as crimes within sacred spaces remain rare but disheartening, with this case reminding the public of the complexities individuals sometimes face.