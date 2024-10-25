Latest News Editor's Choice


ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

by Staff Reporter
18 secs ago | Views
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."

Aristotle's age-old dictum has been used and sometimes abused to the point of cliché.

But whatever truth; be it a grain or insurmountable, contained in the saying is definitely embodied in the things we do.

The good book even says that out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.

In that quest for unbridled opinion and expression; podcasts have offered the platform where free speech can be exercised without the usual rigours of gatekeeping and political correctness.

In a candid exchange that offers insight into the man behind the brand, Zimbabwean businessman and Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Founder, Conrad Mwanza gives some of his hottakes on topical issues with host Alexander Gusha on the Eleven Dogs' leading podcast; The Bold Exchange.

From life in the diaspora to currency issues, xenophobia, Zimbabwe's PR crisis and Julius Malema's standing on the continent, Mwanza delves into the subject matter with a clarity that suggests subscription to Aristotle's view.

"The country is truly ours to build," Mwanza is quoted saying.

While it is a statement that can easily be interpreted as endorsement of political ideology, his elaboration casts a bigger spotlight on the passion that drove him to make promotion of his country a habit.

After all, he has spent the better part of his life, navigating the diaspora markets and setting up various initiatives that celebrate Zimbabwe; no less the ZAA.

The Bold Exchange makes a fearless foray into sensitive topics with Mwanza's ticker on the ZIG setting the tone for a deeper dive into his perspectives.

"The Government should force people to use ZIG and dump the USD…this will be a controversial one," he admits as such, activating attention for his next bombshell.

"The narrative that Zimbabwe is a dumpsite is sometimes developed by some of our own people," he adds.

To the casual follower, these soundbites trigger an immediate protest and even abuse as the comment section no doubt will, but patience remains a virtue.

A fishing enthusiast, Mwanza explains how the exercise requires patience. From picking a spot, studying the environment, casting the bait and having the awareness to reel in the catch, patience is the game.

And that is the virtue one needs to exercise, to understand how the ZAA Founder's mind works and his opinion of the Zimbabwean Dream.

"One of our biggest problems as a nation is perception and I have a problem with one-sided narratives."

Choosing to see the glass as half full than empty, Mwanza expands on the multitudes of Zimbabweans doing well in the diaspora and how that can be used to the nation's advantage.

"We probably need to engage in a case of reverse colonisation, the same way resources were drained from the continent to overseas. We can set up frameworks that allow for greater home investment from our diaspora players.

The conversation ranges to the millions of forex and possibly billions generated through remittances from abroad. A call to action to even extend to resources, skills and ease of business dominates.

As is wont with a podcast conversation, some of the thoughts are in bullet form and might appear easier said than done. To that, Mwanza opines that engagement between government and the diaspora is an avenue that can take us closer to our national aspirations.

"In my work abroad, the Zimbabwean embassies have been excellent in assistance and engaging with diaspora communities, barring political affiliations."

"The disconnect between the diaspora and the home front can be breached by increasing engagements even with the President where possible."

He goes on to cite Israel as an example of building their own nation from different territories through investment and even voluntary tax.

A communications expert, he believes that troubleshooting Zimbabwe's standing on the global stage can start with changing perception.

"There was a time when it wasn't fashionable to admit that you are Zimbabwean when you were abroad, but that has slowly been changing as our people take up influential positions and I am driven to also play a role in changing that narrative," he says.

The conversation is steered towards proactive collective nation building and addressing a polarised nation head on.

For a man who has connections across the globe, this could suggest that the ZAA founder is speaking from an ivory tower. The host, Gusha, even probes along the lines and Mwanza counters.

"My understanding of the Zimbabwean Dream is building on the positives we see in the midst of negativity. Nurture the green shoots of progress and act on positive change."

"Our love for the country goes deeper than politics because national leaders can change but the people remain, so focus is rather on making an impact, starting with where you are positioned."

In as much as he admits Zimbabwe's challenges, Mwanza believes that a charm offensive might work wonders for the country's engagement and progress.

He cites what he terms ‘post-liberation hangover' -  a bellicose confrontation to most of our issues.

"We no longer need to use every platform as a firing range, but maybe now put the best foot forward of engagement."

Throwing in some personal anecdotes to long-standing political theories and worldviews, it becomes clear that his views go beyond the rhetoric but are a reflection of first hand experiences on the ground.

After making his mark abroad, Mwanza has become tethered to terra firma, splitting his time closer to home from his South African base.

Of course, the Rainbow Nation has been ground for some of his more flamboyant work with captains of industry, showbiz giants like Thapelo Mokoena as well as Connie and the late Shona Ferguson, among others.

Mwanza's storied history with Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu is also discussed…how he believes Malema had the gravitas to become the next Pan-African giant after Robert Mugabe.

On the back of such and other privileged engagements, he parts a shot at xenophobia, believing that it is a manifestation of ignorance more than patriotism.

"Great nations were all built by foreigners and our South African brothers and sisters need an ongoing exercise to cover that gap and embrace collaborative action."

In just over an hour, the discussion encapsulates broader thoughts delivered in a conversation between two colleagues, without technocratic whims.

Just like fishing, perhaps this is casting the bait to welcome a bigger catch in the form of more fluid, sincere and continuous engagement to build the great nation of Zimbabwe as one.

Watch the full interview below:




