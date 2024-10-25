Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made it clear that he will not extend his presidency beyond the 2028 term limit, despite a recent resolution passed by his party, ZANU-PF, urging him to remain in office until 2030.

Patrick Chinamasa, ZANU-PF's Legal Secretary, stated that the resolution, which aims to amend the constitution to facilitate this extension, "will not go anywhere," emphasizing that Mnangagwa is against such a move. Chinamasa's remarks came during discussions at the ZANU-PF People's Conference in Bulawayo, where the resolution was initially proposed.

The proposed extension would have required multiple constitutional amendments, including the necessity for two referendums, making the path to implementation complex and politically fraught. With Mnangagwa's firm stance against the extension, the likelihood of these amendments advancing seems slim.

Political analysts suggest that Mnangagwa's refusal to entertain the idea may stem from a desire to maintain stability within the party and avoid potential backlash from the electorate. His decision not to pursue the resolution aligns with a broader commitment to uphold constitutional governance in Zimbabwe.

The development has sparked a mix of reactions within the party and among the public. While some party members may view the resolution as a move to solidify power, Mnangagwa's rejection is seen as an effort to distance himself from the appearance of authoritarianism.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the focus will now shift to how ZANU-PF will address the other resolutions passed at the conference and its overall strategy leading up to the next elections. The president's firm stance against extending his presidency underscores a commitment to constitutional limits, which may resonate positively with voters looking for democratic governance.

Source - byo24news

Comments


Must Read

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution amend the Constitution

13 mins ago | 7 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

25 mins ago | 19 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

27 mins ago | 20 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

28 mins ago | 5 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

29 mins ago | 2 Views

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

30 mins ago | 7 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

31 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

32 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

33 mins ago | 4 Views

Gono company loss case continues

34 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

34 mins ago | 8 Views

Dembare players back at work

35 mins ago | 5 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

36 mins ago | 9 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

36 mins ago | 14 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

37 mins ago | 6 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

17 hrs ago | 286 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

17 hrs ago | 78 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

17 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

19 hrs ago | 856 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

20 hrs ago | 1544 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 176 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

20 hrs ago | 1740 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

21 hrs ago | 82 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

22 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

22 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

23 hrs ago | 381 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

23 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

24 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

25 Oct 2024 at 12:57hrs | 550 Views