Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

News / National

by Staff reporter

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party says its leader Jacob Zuma will appeal his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC).Zuma was expelled from the ANC in July after he was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute by forming and campaigning for another political organisation.The MK Party's newly drawn up constitution allows members to have dual membership in different political parties in cases of "exceptional and strategic circumstances".At a media briefing on Friday, MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced that Zuma will always be an ANC member."When we hear the president from time to time at the slip of a tongue mention the former liberation movement. It's because he is a dual member. He has dual membership and that brings me to announce that on the first of November, the president is going to be appealing the NDC [ANC'S National Disciplinary Committee] of the former liberation movement on his membership."