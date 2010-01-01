Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

by Staff reporter
4 mins ago | Views
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party says its leader Jacob Zuma will appeal his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma was expelled from the ANC in July after he was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute by forming and campaigning for another political organisation.

The MK Party's newly drawn up constitution allows members to have dual membership in different political parties in cases of "exceptional and strategic circumstances".

At a media briefing on Friday, MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced that Zuma will always be an ANC member.

"When we hear the president from time to time at the slip of a tongue mention the former liberation movement. It's because he is a dual member. He has dual membership and that brings me to announce that on the first of November, the president is going to be appealing the NDC [ANC'S National Disciplinary Committee] of the former liberation movement on his membership."

Source - ewn
More on: #Zuma, #ANC, #Appeal

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

9 mins ago | 3 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution amend the Constitution

21 mins ago | 26 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

31 mins ago | 26 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

32 mins ago | 18 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

33 mins ago | 13 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

33 mins ago | 26 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

35 mins ago | 28 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

37 mins ago | 4 Views

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

38 mins ago | 12 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

40 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

41 mins ago | 15 Views

Gono company loss case continues

42 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Dembare players back at work

43 mins ago | 5 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

44 mins ago | 14 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

45 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

17 hrs ago | 78 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

17 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

19 hrs ago | 858 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

20 hrs ago | 974 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

20 hrs ago | 1546 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 176 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

21 hrs ago | 1749 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

22 hrs ago | 82 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

22 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

22 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

23 hrs ago | 383 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

23 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

24 hrs ago | 465 Views