Zimbabwe Warriors climb on FIFA Rankings

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe national football team, affectionately known as the Warriors, has made a significant leap in the latest FIFA Rankings, released on Thursday. Following a successful stint during the recent international break, the Warriors have climbed seven places, moving from 124th to 117th in the world rankings.

The improvement comes on the heels of two back-to-back victories against Namibia in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Qualifiers Group J. Zimbabwe secured a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg, followed by a more decisive 3-1 victory in the return fixture. These impressive performances have earned the team an additional 27 points, bringing their total to 1162 points.

In the African context, Coach Michael Nees' side has also moved up three positions, now sitting at 31st on the continent. This positive trend reflects the Warriors' commitment to improving their performance and competitiveness on both regional and international stages.

On the African front, Morocco continues to lead as the top-ranked team, while Argentina maintains its position as the number one team globally.

The rise in the FIFA rankings serves as a morale booster for the Zimbabwean team as they continue their campaign in the Afcon qualifiers. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that this upward trajectory will be sustained in future matches, paving the way for a successful tournament run.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Spain, 4. England, 5. Brazil, 6. Belgium, 7. Portugal , 8. Netherlands, 9. Italy, 10. Colombia.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Egypt, 4. Nigeria, 5. Algeria, 6. Ivory Coast, 7. Tunisia, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. DRC.

Source - Soccer24

