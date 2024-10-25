Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare suspends Shandirwa without pay and benefits

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Fading and troubled Harare team Dynamos Football Club have suspended midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa, accusing him of "displaying disrespect and disdain for the club leadership." This suspension comes as the club's players enter their third day of striking, demanding outstanding winning bonuses and signing-on fees ahead of the upcoming Chibuku Super Cup semi-final against Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

Shandirwa was informed of his suspension this morning at Alex Sports Club through a letter delivered by one of the club's security personnel. The suspension letter, penned by Secretary-General Webster Marechera, stated: "Following recommendations by the Acting Head Coach on 24 October 2024, Dynamos Football Club hereby confirm your suspension without pay and benefits with immediate effect. Your suspension has been occasioned by your conduct which brought the club into disrepute."

The letter cited Shandirwa's alleged contravention of Section 115 of the National Employment Code of Conduct, which outlines expectations for employee behavior. Specifically, it referenced Section 4(a), which addresses conduct inconsistent with fulfilling contractual obligations.

The charges against Shandirwa reportedly stem from ongoing tensions that have been escalating since the club's participation in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup. The situation reached a boiling point during a meeting on October 24, where the midfielder allegedly publicly expressed his discontent with the club's management.

As the players' strike continues, the club faces mounting pressure to resolve the issue and ensure that the team is prepared for the critical match against Manica Diamonds. Fans and analysts are closely watching how Dynamos will navigate this internal crisis while aiming to maintain their competitive edge in the tournament.


Source - Soccer24

