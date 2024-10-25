Latest News Editor's Choice


Man falls to death during scuffle with sex worker

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago
A tragic incident unfolded in Nyengera village, Chivi, when a dispute over a refund for unpaid services escalated to violence, resulting in the death of a 59-year-old man. Christopher Tsuro allegedly fell to his death after being pushed by 48-year-old Jenipher Gandiwa, a local sex worker, following a confrontation about an unsuccessful encounter.

The incident, confirmed by Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, occurred on October 13, 2024. Dhewa urged community members to resolve disputes amicably to prevent such tragedies. "I confirm the death of Christopher Tsuro of Nyengera Village, Headman, Madyangove in Chivi. I urge members of the public to solve their disputes peacefully and avoid the use of violence to save lives," he stated.

According to sources familiar with the incident, Tsuro arrived at Gandiwa's home around 11 PM, intoxicated and seeking sex. The two agreed on a fee of US$3 for the encounter, but after spending the night together, they were unable to engage in sexual activity.

When the morning came, Tsuro demanded a refund, insisting that since they hadn't had sex, he deserved his money back. Gandiwa complied and returned the cash but asked Tsuro to leave her residence. However, Tsuro refused to exit, prompting Gandiwa to push him away. Tsuro fell to the ground, landing on the back of his head.

In a concerning turn, Gandiwa reportedly dragged the unresponsive Tsuro to the back of her house and placed his clothes beside him. Tsuro later attended a funeral in the same village but was found dead later that evening when Gandiwa returned home.

Upon police investigation, authorities discovered a cut on the back of Tsuro's head and blood on the ground, leading to Gandiwa's arrest. She is expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to the fatal incident.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the consequences that can arise from disputes and the importance of peaceful conflict resolution within communities.

Source - TellZim News
More on: #Sex_worker, #Fall, #Death

