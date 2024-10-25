Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa spokesman says Commonwealth is a 'needless albatross'

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba says he would rather Zimbabwe quits the Commonwealth forever, even as the ruling Zanu PF party has been lobbying some members of the club of former British colonies to lift the country's suspension in place since 2002.

Insisting that he was expressing a personal opinion, Charamba said the Commonwealth was a "needless albatross," referring to demands for Zimbabwe to implement democratic reforms in order to qualify for membership.

"My personal view has always warned against renewed interest in the Commonwealth. It offers nothing to Zimbabwe besides needless and fastidious strictures," Charamba wrote on X.

Charamba said Zimbabwe was "fine as it is" without the Commonwealth from which it was suspended in 2002 over rights violations and violent farm seizures. Then President Robert Mugabe withdrew the country from the body a year later after the Commonwealth refused to lift the suspension unconditionally.

Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe in a military coup in 2017, declared rejoining the Commonwealth one of his priorities while projecting himself as a reformist, but he has steered the country deeper into tyranny.

Representatives of 56 countries, most with roots in Britain's empire, are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting that began in Samoa on Monday and ends on Saturday, with slavery and the threat of climate change emerging as major themes.

Zimbabwe's re-admission is not on the agenda, but African countries are expected to lobby for its exile to be lifted.

Zanu PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa met with Canada's ambassador Adler Aristilde this week and declared after the meeting: "We expressed our desire to rejoin the Commonwealth and our expectation is an influential Canada in the Commonwealth could also push for Zimbabwe's credentials so that we become a part of this club of friends which historically means a lot to us."

Manoah Esipisu, Kenya's High Commissioner to London for six years until May, told Politico: "African members have been a little impatient about what they see as unnecessary delays in this process (of readmitting Zimbabwe)."

Commonwealth nations are still awaiting a full report by Commonwealth observers on Zimbabwe's 2023 general election, which re-elected president Emmerson Mnangagwa amid claims of vote rigging and voter intimidation. Human Rights Watch said the poll was "characterised by repression of civil and political rights."

The report will be crucial in deciding Zimbabwe's fate. Zimbabwe's readmission must be backed by all countries for it to sail through.

A Commonwealth spokesman said "the report is in the final stages of publication and will be released imminently," adding: "We confirm that all necessary procedures have been followed."

Stuart Mole of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies said the treatment of the report had been "scandalous and in clear violation" of guidelines, as the requirement to publish in a timely way had been "blatantly ignored."

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Lack of development irks Bulawayo councillors

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Man falls to death during scuffle with sex worker

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Dembare suspends Shandirwa without pay and benefits

41 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors climb on FIFA Rankings

48 mins ago | 33 Views

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution amend the Constitution

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

4 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Gono company loss case continues

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Dembare players back at work

4 hrs ago | 7 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

20 hrs ago | 149 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

20 hrs ago | 299 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

20 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

20 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

22 hrs ago | 897 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

23 hrs ago | 1071 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

23 hrs ago | 1583 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 180 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

23 hrs ago | 1871 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

25 Oct 2024 at 15:52hrs | 94 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

25 Oct 2024 at 15:38hrs | 138 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

25 Oct 2024 at 15:35hrs | 209 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

25 Oct 2024 at 14:58hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

25 Oct 2024 at 14:40hrs | 417 Views