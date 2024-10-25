Muppet Starmer says Israel has the right, Iran should not respond

News / National

by Staff reporter

This @Keir_Starmer joke must be smoking a banned substance - "Israel has the right to defend itself…Iran should not respond." pic.twitter.com/vPnTL9eIJP — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) October 26, 2024

In a call for calm amidst escalating military tensions in the Middle East, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Iran not to retaliate following Israel's airstrikes targeting military sites in Iran. Speaking at a press conference in Samoa, Starmer emphasized the necessity for all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further regional escalation."I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I'm equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond," Starmer stated. He reiterated the UK government's commitment to working with allies to de-escalate the situation across the region.The UK government is closely monitoring the situation following the Israeli strikes, which occurred early Saturday morning. According to Israeli officials, the airstrikes did not target any nuclear or oil facilities. A spokesperson for Number 10 confirmed the government's support for Israel's right to self-defense, emphasizing the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law. "Further escalation is in no one's interest," the statement read.Israel's military confirmed that its airstrikes targeted missile-manufacturing facilities used to produce missiles that Iran had fired at Israel in recent months. Iranian officials reported that the strikes caused "limited damage" to military bases in the Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran provinces.In related developments, Syrian state news agency Sana reported missile attacks on military sites in southern and central Syria, with Syrian air defenses intercepting some of the incoming missiles. This highlights the wider regional implications of the conflict.Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated in a recorded video that Iran and its proxies have been persistently attacking Israel since October 7, asserting that "like every other sovereign country in the world, the state of Israel has the right and the duty to respond."While US officials confirmed there was no American involvement in Israel's operation against Iran, the United States expressed support for Israel's actions. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel's security during a conversation with Israel's Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, underscoring an "ironclad" commitment to defend US personnel and allies in the region.The recent hostilities come in the wake of escalating tensions, particularly after an Iranian missile barrage on October 1, which prompted Israel to vow a strong response. The US Department of Defense reiterated its determination to prevent any party from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict in the region.As the situation develops, the international community remains watchful for any further escalations that could exacerbate the already volatile conditions in the Middle East.