Illegal gold miner shot dead at Eureka mine

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve

Hundreds of illegal gold miners stormed Eureka gold mine offices in Guruve yesterday in protest of a fatal shooting at the mine on Thursday.

Mbire based Titus Masauki was shot dead by a security company after allegedly stealing rubles at Eureka mine.Witnesses said Musauki was among a group of illegal gold miners who were stealing rubles at the mine dump site."He was among hundreds of illegal gold miners who were stealing rubles at the dump site and the guards opened fire there by shooting five people but four escaped with minor injuries while Musauki was seriously injured and he died along the way to Hospital," said Evans Goteka.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said he was yet to receive the information.Some illegal miners who spoke to Bulawayo24 said the incident was unfair because the guards did not give warning shots."It is an unfair incident the guards did not give us warning shots they just opened fire so five were shot but Musauki was shot at close range and he succumbed to the injuries," Moses Kachuta said.Another source said they are paying $10 to the same guards get in the premise but another group that comes for perimeter checks just shoot people."It is not the first time that these guards open fire because we pay $10 to get in but there is a certain group which comes later and they just shoot but this time they shot at close range and killed our colleague."Meanwhile, a number of youths in Guruve are not employed and they depend on illegal mining and majority of them complainan that the mine does not employ people of Guruve hence they are not benefiting from the mine.