Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man is regretting impregnating his girlfriend.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts on Friday where Bhekimpilo Moyo was issued a warrant of arrest by magistrate Joshua Nembaware after defaulting to court.The state alleged on August 26 Moyo went to his girlfriend's house and ordered her to abort the pregnancy and she refused.Moyo became violent and pulled a knife while threatening to kill his girlfriend.She managed to escape and sought refuge next door.The next day Moyo came back and poured soil in his girlfriend's room and forced entry into the room before taking her mobile phoneSelestine Madziwa prosecuted.