Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has announced a new policy under the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP) to simplify tax models for Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This move aims to encourage the formalisation of informal businesses and widen the national tax base. ZIRGP, which spans from October 2024 to December 2025, serves as a transitional manufacturing policy document that focuses on import substitution and bridges the gap between the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP) (2019-2023) and its upcoming successor (2025-2030), aligned with the National Development Plan 2.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) state of industry and commerce survey of 2023 revealed that approximately 71 percent of local businesses operate informally. This trend places an excessive tax burden on the limited number of formalised businesses. Simplifying compliance procedures could reduce these disparities, as small retailers would find it easier to register and comply with regulations, ZIRGP stated.

"Measures are needed to prescribe simplified registration and minimum mandatory licensing requirements that promote formalisation through the Shop Licensing Act," said the ZIRGP. Proposed measures include streamlined registration processes, simplified mandatory licensing, and the promotion of electronic transactions, as well as encouraging businesses to register bank accounts and use Point-of-Sale (POS) machines to promote cashless transactions.

The recent arrival of Starlink in Zimbabwe is expected to expand internet access, especially in rural areas, further supporting electronic transactions. SME Association of Zimbabwe CEO Mr. Farai Mutambanengwe welcomed the policy, noting that complicated tax procedures had previously hindered formalisation efforts. "A simplified tax regime would ensure SMEs can comply easily and speedily," he said.

A study by University of Zimbabwe researcher Mr. Curren Pindiriri estimates that informalisation cost the Treasury around US$1.15 billion between 2020 and 2023, highlighting the potential fiscal benefits of expanding formalisation efforts. Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has cautioned that reduced tax compliance due to high levels of informalisation presents a risk to revenue collection.

The informal sector continues to play a crucial role in Zimbabwe's economy, offering employment to large segments of the population, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas. However, ZIRGP outlines additional challenges facing the manufacturing sector, including high regulatory and utility costs, which the government seeks to address.

To enhance Zimbabwe's business environment, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in partnership with the National Competitiveness Commission, is conducting a Regulatory Impact Assessment to revise regulations that hinder business operations. Additionally, a committee led by the Office of the President and Cabinet has started work on reducing the number of business licences and expediting the licensing process by the end of the year.

In line with global best practices, the simplified tax model will offer options such as lump-sum or fixed-amount taxes targeted at microenterprises, as well as presumptive taxes based on turnover or standardised cost deductions for expenses. According to the World Bank, while simplified tax regimes are popular, they carry risks of abuse. Concerns persist that the informal sector might still view the tax burden as excessive, which could deter compliance.

These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to creating a more conducive environment for SME growth while aiming to reduce revenue losses caused by informalisation.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Zimra, #Tax, #SMEs

Comments


Must Read

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Chamisa has not collected pension, is it due and payable at his age?

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

18 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

18 hrs ago | 81 Views

Illegal gold miner shot dead at Eureka mine

20 hrs ago | 902 Views

Muppet Starmer says Israel has the right, Iran should not respond

23 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman says Commonwealth is a 'needless albatross'

24 hrs ago | 711 Views

Lack of development irks Bulawayo councillors

24 hrs ago | 437 Views

Man falls to death during scuffle with sex worker

26 Oct 2024 at 15:42hrs | 2026 Views

Dembare suspends Shandirwa without pay and benefits

26 Oct 2024 at 15:38hrs | 425 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors climb on FIFA Rankings

26 Oct 2024 at 15:31hrs | 921 Views

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

26 Oct 2024 at 13:21hrs | 537 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

26 Oct 2024 at 13:16hrs | 2407 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution to amend the Constitution

26 Oct 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1132 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

26 Oct 2024 at 13:02hrs | 417 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

26 Oct 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1541 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

26 Oct 2024 at 12:53hrs | 327 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 238 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 282 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 175 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

26 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 343 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

26 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 217 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

26 Oct 2024 at 12:50hrs | 240 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

26 Oct 2024 at 12:49hrs | 927 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

26 Oct 2024 at 12:48hrs | 182 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

26 Oct 2024 at 12:47hrs | 120 Views