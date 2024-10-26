Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe is contemplating sending a high-level parliamentary delegation to the United States Congress to advocate for the repeal of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act (ZDERA). Enacted in 2001 under then-president George W. Bush, ZDERA has been a cornerstone of US-imposed sanctions that Zimbabwe says have severely hindered economic growth and foreign investment.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi disclosed that Parliament initiated a motion to send legislators to Capitol Hill to lobby US lawmakers on the adverse effects of sanctions. "Parliament is trying to put pressure through the Legislature and speak to their counterparts in the US Congress," said Minister Ziyambi.

He emphasized that Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been proactive in engaging Washington and facilitating dialogue between Zimbabwean officials and US counterparts.

ZANU-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi confirmed that the proposal had gained broad political support. "A motion was adopted in Parliament with commendation and backing from all political parties. We believe the sanctions are unjustified and are hurting our people," said Togarepi, adding that the delegation plans to meet with US Congress officials to communicate the real impact of these sanctions.

In a separate initiative, Minister Ziyambi will lead a Zimbabwean delegation to a high-level United Nations conference in Geneva, Switzerland, next month. The event, organized by the UN Special Rapporteur on the impact of unilateral coercive measures and the Group of Friends in Defence of the UN Charter, will focus on the human rights implications of sanctions on affected countries, including Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe will attend the meeting and add its voice against these unjust measures," Ziyambi said. "It's an event that speaks to the evils of unilateral coercive measures and their ineffectiveness as a tool of statecraft."

This Geneva conference will address the unintended consequences of sanctions, including restricted access to essential goods and services, economic contraction, and limited job opportunities. Minister Ziyambi noted that sanctions fail to achieve the intended political outcomes and instead disproportionately harm ordinary citizens, a message echoed by the conference conveners who support Zimbabwe's position against sanctions as a statecraft tool.

The new push comes as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) marked the fifth annual Anti-Sanctions Day on October 25, during which regional leaders reiterated their opposition to sanctions and expressed solidarity with Zimbabwe. The day has become a platform for SADC countries to condemn sanctions as unjust and urge the international community to lift restrictive measures against Zimbabwe.

The combined lobbying efforts in Washington and Geneva mark a renewed diplomatic approach by Zimbabwe to have sanctions lifted. The government hopes to enlist support from the Pan-African Parliament and international allies to amplify Zimbabwe's stance, strengthen dialogue, and advance economic recovery and investment.

Source - The Sunday Mail
