Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Sunday NewsAs part of their campaign to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, Zimbabwe's senior men's rugby team, the Sables, will embark on a crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea in November. This tour follows their landmark win at the Rugby Africa Cup in July, where the Sables clinched their first continental title in 12 years, positioning them as reigning African champions.The Sables will begin their tour in Dubai, facing the UAE national team in a friendly match on November 5 at the Sevens Stadium. The team will then head to South Korea for an alignment camp, where they will play two additional matches on November 7 and 15.Head coach Pieter Benade expressed his excitement about the tour, which he sees as invaluable preparation for the Rugby Africa Cup and the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. "We are excited to test ourselves against international opposition and gain valuable match experience. These tours will help us prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and showcase our talent on the global stage," said Benade.Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) President Losson Mtongwiza echoed Benade's enthusiasm, calling the tour "a significant milestone for Zimbabwe rugby." He emphasized that the Sables' progress is the result of dedication and hard work from the players and coaching staff. "We are confident that the Sables will continue to elevate the profile of rugby in Zimbabwe," Mtongwiza said.Mtongwiza also noted that the November tour is just the start, with plans for further international matches to build the team's momentum. Following the tour, the Sables will head to South Africa in March for a high-stakes, top-three tournament, leading up to a series of matches before their World Cup qualifier in Uganda. "We are doing everything in our power to take this game to the next level," Mtongwiza remarked.The Sables' recent success has not only fueled excitement within the team but also drawn attention from Zimbabwe's growing rugby fan base. The team captain, Hilton Mudariki, highlighted the importance of engaging fans across the country: "One of the biggest things that coach Pieter has instilled in the Sables is to really take the game to the people, not just keep it in the big cities like Harare or Bulawayo. The more we spread the word about the Sables and rugby in general, the bigger the following and the more lives we can impact and change," he said.Ahead of the tour, the Sables will have a series of training matches with the Junior Sables, Zimbabwe's Under-20 team, to sharpen their skills and finalize the squad selection. With a talented pool of players now vying for spots, Benade's task of assembling the team for international representation is an exciting challenge.As the African champions, the Sables are determined to make a mark on the international rugby stage, inspire the next generation of players, and secure their place as a leading rugby nation on the continent.