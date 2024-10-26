Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a milestone that exemplifies the advancement of governance and education in Zimbabwe, Chief Ngungumbane of Mberengwa District has earned a Doctorate Degree, cementing his unique ability to balance traditional leadership with academic pursuits. The chief, now known as Dr. Chief Ngungumbane, holds five degrees, including a Doctor of Philosophy in Peace and Governance from the Zimbabwe Open University (December 2023) and a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree from the University of South Africa, making him a pioneer among Zimbabwean chiefs.Reflecting on his challenging journey, Dr. Chief Ngungumbane, born Zama Ntua, expressed gratitude for overcoming the demands of his roles as a traditional leader, parliamentarian, and family head. "I scored 16 distinctions out of 40 for the law degree," he noted, attributing his resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor in achieving his goals.An identical twin, Dr. Chief Ngungumbane shared how he and his brother, Mzweli, escaped the traditional dilemma of heirship, a historic custom that once required one twin to be sacrificed. Registered as "twin one" on his birth certificate, he assumed the role of chief after his father's passing in 2006, a transition largely accepted within the family. "Unlike in the past, where one twin was sacrificed for the sake of succession, my status as the oldest twin allowed me to step into the role of chief without issue," he explained.The recent graduation celebration featured Dr. Barbara Mbuyisa of the Zimbabwe Open University, who lauded Chief Ngungumbane's commitment to education and peace-building. "This achievement is a testament to his dedication and serves as an inspiration to our community. Education empowers us to foster peace, uphold justice, and contribute to nation-building," said Dr. Mbuyisa. She detailed his educational journey, from his early days at Baines Junior Primary School in Bulawayo through qualifications in psychology and conflict resolution.Chief Ngungumbane's achievements were praised by Chief Ntabeni, representing the Chiefs Council president. He acknowledged the chief's leadership and maturity despite his young age at appointment, remarking, "I have worked well with him in Parliament for several years. He is a responsible individual. Despite him being younger, I would take orders from him and respect him."In a move underscoring his commitment to educational empowerment, Dr. Chief Ngungumbane announced the launch of the Dr. Chief Education Fund, an initiative aimed at supporting 20 children from the Ngungumbane area with university expenses. The fund underscores his dedication to improving educational opportunities within his community.The celebration was also attended by the prominent identical twins Violet and Jester Mabaisa, who joined over 1,000 guests in honoring their cousin. Additionally, praise poetry by Mathamsanga Mkhwananzi of Ngungumbane Secondary School captivated attendees, which included numerous chiefs and government officials.Dr. Chief Ngungumbane's achievements and dedication to both his heritage and education stand as a beacon of progress, setting an inspiring precedent for future generations.